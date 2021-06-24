Cancel
Public Health

Olympics-Japan emperor appears 'concerned' about COVID-19 spread through Games -Kyodo

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Emperor Naruhito appears "concerned" about the possibility that the Olympic Games could cause the coronavirus to spread as feared by many in the public, Kyodo News quoted an official at the Imperial Household Agency (IHA) as saying. IHA Grand Steward Yasuhiko Nishimura made the comment at...

Sports
Public Health

Ahead of Tokyo Olympics, Japan Eases COVID-19 Restrictions

THURSDAY, June 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) — A coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and six other areas will be downgraded when it expires on Sunday as new daily cases continue to decline, the Japanese government said Thursday. Since March, Japan has been trying to slow a wave of infections...
Public Health

Japan secure COVID-19 vaccines for 20,000 more Olympics workers

The Japanese Government has struck a deal with Pfizer to provide another 20,000 workers involved in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics with the company's COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement, made by Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa today, doubles the number of workers guaranteed vaccination to 40,000. Vaccine eligibility has been extended...
Public Health
WDBO

Palace: Japan emperor 'worried' about Olympics amid pandemic

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan’s Emperor Naruhito is “extremely worried” that the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics could accelerate the spread of the coronavirus, the head of the Imperial Palace said Thursday with the games opening in one month. The games will bring thousands of foreign athletes, officials, sponsors and journalists...
Public Health

WHO to discuss Olympics COVID-19 risks with Japan, IOC

GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Health Organization said on Monday it would discuss managing COVID-19 risks with Japanese authorities and the International Olympic Committee, after organisers announced some spectators would be permitted to attend the Tokyo Games. Mike Ryan, head of WHO’s emergencies programme, noted that infection rates in Japan have...
Public Health

Japan Inc joins COVID-19 vaccination push as Olympics loom

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese corporate giants are joining the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination effort ahead of the Olympic Games as the government struggles to meet its inoculation targets amid fears of a resurgence of infections. Thousands of corporations from Toyota Motor Corp to telecom and investing outfit SoftBank Group Corp are...
Protests

Protesters want Tokyo Olympics canceled over COVID-19 concerns

The summer Olympics are one month away, but the road to clinching gold has been anything but smooth. Hundreds of protesters in Tokyo say they want to see the games canceled over concerns of spreading COVID-19. The Japanese government lifted emergency coronavirus measures in Tokyo just five weeks before the...
Public Health

The paths through which COVID-19 spread across Brazil

São Paulo, Brazil - A multidisciplinary analysis by a group of Brazilian scientists, published online in the journal Scientific Reports on June 21, 2021, revealed that three major factors accounted for the geographic spread of SARS-COV-2 across Brazil, as well as the massive flow of people in search of hospital care throughout the country, during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020. SARS-CoV-2 entered Brazil at the end of February 2020 through the country's international airports. Mathematical modeling revealed that during the first weeks of March 2020, the "super-spreader city" of São Paulo, located next to both the largest Brazilian international airport and the busiest highway hub in the country, accounted for more than 85% of COVID-19's case spread throughout Brazil. By considering only 16 other spreader cities, the authors were able to account for 98-99% of the cases reported during the first 3 months of the Brazilian pandemic in 2020. Most of this spread of COVID-19 cases resulted from people traveling across the country's major highways and its air space, which remained open during the entire month of March 2020. For instance, a group of 26 major federal highways alone accounted for about 30% of SARS-CoV-2's case spread during this period.
Public Health

The effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Tokyo Olympic Games

The Olympic Games are considered to be the world’s most prestigious sports competition, with more than 200 nations participating. However, this year’s Olympic Games, which are being hosted by Japan, are facing complications due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. In late July, approximately 11,000 athletes and 4,000 athletic support staff will gather for more than two weeks of competition at various hosting cities. Another 5,000 athletes will attend the Paralympics, which follows shortly after. According to the Tokyo 2020 Playbooks, which were developed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee to ensure that all participants and spectators remain safe and healthy during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, both spectators and athletes should take responsibilities to supply their own face coverings and are advised to be vaccinated against Covid-19 before the Games begin.
World

IN WAKE OF COVID-19, ONLY 10,000 LOCAL FANS WILL BE ALLOWED AT JAPAN OLYMPICS

• The decision was made unanimously by Tokyo 2020 organisers, Japanese government officials, the Tokyo government, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee. After a year of delay courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest sporting events in the world, the Olympics is finally happening....
Public Health
TheDailyBeast

Tokyo Olympics Sets 10,000 Limit for Spectators to Stop Spread of COVID-19

Up to 10,000 Japanese fans will be allowed in the stands at individual Tokyo Olympic events—even though the country’s prime minister has urged them to stay away to avoid the spread of COVID-19. The IOC has insisted that the Tokyo Games go ahead despite fierce local opposition, and foreign fans have already been told to stay away. BBC News reported that crowds would be limited to 10,000 local fans, or a maximum of 50 percent capacity in each venue, meaning that the main Olympic stadium will be around 15 percent full. It said that fans would have to wear face masks at all times and would “not be allowed to shout or speak loudly.”
Sports

Japan infection expert eyes Olympics with excitement, concern

Infectious disease expert Atsuo Hamada still fondly remembers the thrill of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, but with a month until Japan hosts the Games again, he has concerns. The journey to this year’s Games has been like no other. After a historic pandemic postponement, organisers refused to pull the plug, despite infection risks, travel restrictions and persistent public opposition.
Public Health

Japan's emperor is "extremely worried" that the Olympics could cause an increase in Covid cases

Japan's Emperor 'Extremely Worried' Olympics Could Cause Increase In Covid Cases. A Japanese government official played down Naruhito's unease, describing them as only the Emperor's "personal views." Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️. So, trying to figure out the infrastructure deal. Three obvious points:. 1....
Pharmaceuticals

Japan to donate more AstraZeneca vaccine doses across Asia

Tokyo [Japan], June 26 (ANI): Japan will donate one million COVID-19 vaccine doses each to Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand starting from next Thursday, said Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Friday. Kyodo News reported that the Foreign Minister said that the country will also offer one million doses each...