After what has seemed like weeks of speculation surrounding Paulo Fonseca as the next Tottenham manager, news out of Italy says the deal is off. It seemed like a done deal yesterday. Tottenham had their new director of football and now the coach was next. All that was left was for the club to plan the unveiling and have Fonseca fly to London and wham, bang, Tottenham Hotspur finally would have a new coach. However, on the way to anoint Fonseca something has happened – apparently again involving money – and now Fonseca is out of the frame for Tottenham and the club is starting over in their manager search.