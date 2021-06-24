Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wrx3h_0admSoda00

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between June 17-23, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, where Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won a landslide victory in the country’s presidential election — a vote that both propelled the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position and saw the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Tensions also boiled over in the West Bank and Jerusalem, and The Associated Press saw Yemeni fighters backed by the Saudi-led coalition on the front lines near Marib, Yemen. The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP Chief Photographer for Israel & the Palestinian Territories.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

489K+
Followers
261K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Middle East#Iran#Visual Journalism#Ap#Yemeni#Saudi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Middle East
Related
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

The new Middle East emerges in the Knesset

This month, Israeli political leaders announced a historic unity governing coalition — the most diverse ideological, political, and religious in the country’s history. Led by the centrist Yesh Atid party, in tandem with the firmly right-wing Yamina party, it draws on parties of Israeli Jews from the Left and the Right. But to secure its one-vote margin in Israel’s 120-seat Knesset, it will be joined for the first time by a party representing Israeli Arab Muslims. Politically, it is a marriage of convenience designed to oust Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, but its reverberations are being heard from Gaza to Tehran and well beyond.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden needs a special envoy for Middle East normalization

Like much of the U.S.-Israel relationship, the historic normalization agreements between Israel and the Arab states have been tarnished by the partisan politicking of the American and Israeli leaders who signed them. Even now, in their shared quest for a second act, former leaders Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu have sought to leverage their involvement in the agreements for personal, political gains. The left — intuitively averse to all things Trump — has played into their hands: Progressives lament the accords as entrenching non-democratic regimes and undermining the prospects for peace with the Palestinians. Many progressives have sought to distance themselves as a result. The Biden administration must not let either side undermine this breakthrough. To the contrary, they should name a “Special Envoy for normalization” and prioritize making these deals their own.
Middle EastQuad Cities Onlines

Letter: A complicated Middle East

I am responding to a letter in Friday's paper that accuses Israel of a number of crimes against Palestinians. There is no doubt those in Gaza are suffering. Something must be done to give them space and dignity. However, the situation is not as simple as one might like to think.
PhotographyPosted by
The Associated Press

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Senior Photo Editor for Latin America & Caribbean Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. AP Images on...
MilitaryBreaking Defense

Israeli Defense Minister Orders Forces Ready For Iran Ops

TEL AVIV: The election of Iran’s new hardline president, coupled with Washington’s eagerness to sign a new nuclear deal, have led Israel’s Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi to order some units to accelerate preparations for an armed conflict with Iran, sources in the Defense Minister’s office say. One...
Middle Eastceoworld.biz

Ranked: The Richest People In The Middle East, 2021

With a net worth of roughly $19.1 billion, Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud is the richest person in the Middle East for 2021, followed by Eyal Ofer (No. 2, $11.5 billion), John Fredriksen (No. 3, $11 billion); and Nassef Sawiris (No. 4, $9.2 billion). Idan Ofer is the fifth-richest person...
Worldcigarjournal.com

“Light ’em Up” comes to Asia and the Middle East

The India Cigar Club, CigarKings India, and Light ‘em Up announce a series of virtual meet-ups based on the successful concept of the Light ’em Up Lounge, which has accumulated 1 Million+ viewers over the past year across Europe and America. The trio has now formed to expand the popular show to Asia and the Middle East, starring special guests from the regional cigar industry and from overseas. The online event is organised to foster relationships, bring together like-minded premium cigar lovers, and give them a unique chance to interact with the special guests live on the show. No matter if you are already an aficionado or new to the cigar world, you are welcome to join the exclusive guest list starting today. The first special guest will be Mr. Sébastien M. Decoppet, Founder of Cavalier Genève Cigars, who established the brand just last year in India.
Photographybalkaninsight.com

Balkan Insight’s Week in Pictures

A round-up of Balkan Insight's favourite photographs of the week. Pilgrims pray at the statue of Our Lady of Medjugorje near the main church in the Bosnian village of Medjugorje on June 25, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE/Fehim Demir. A man walks in the shade amid a heatwave scorching the Serbian capital...
Asiancadvertiser.com

STORY REMOVED: AS--Pakistan-Afghanistan

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about the Pakistani foreign minister, who was erroneously quoted as saying that Pakistan would shut its border to Afghanistan if the Taliban takes control of it. AP will publish a corrected version of the story.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

US and allies send message to Russia with NATO state flyover

As the B-52 Stratofortress approaches from below, the adornments of its cockpit reflect the importance of the day. Next to a Benny the Bull stuffed animal -- the Chicago Bulls mascot -- lies a Star-Spangled Banner, covering the dashboard from one side to the other. It's Memorial Day in the United States, one of the country's most important holidays, but for these airmen, there's little time for celebration or remembrance.