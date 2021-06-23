Music News

Cancel
Album Review: Delta Devil Dreams by Eilidh McKellar. Eilidh McKeller, from Edinburgh in Scotland, is already taking the music industry by storm with her smoky rasp and astounding guitar chops. At the age of just 20, she has recently released her debut album Delta Devil Dreams which is produced by Grammy award-winning Guy Eckstine.

Alpena, MIAlpena News

Musical impromptu

I always found history to come more alive if it could be illustrated with real-life experiences, so I often tried to do that. Here are some whimsical, noteworthy thoughts I’ve shared with my students over the years and thought you might enjoy:. Beethoven had a very abusive, alcoholic father who...
MusicSlipped Disc

Sad news: Canada mourns a formative music director, 71

Jeanne Lamon, foudner of the baroque ensemble Tafelmusik, died today in Victoria, aged 71. She was the ensemble’s music diretor from from 1981 to 2014, earning Canada a place at the high table of period performance. From the official cv:. Jeanne Lamon began to specialize in baroque violin in the...
Musicfreshmusicfreaks.com

Dancing Is ‘Contagious’ And This Week’s News Music Is A ‘List’ Of Danceable Tracks | ICYMI Monday

Started by Talla 2XLC in 1997, ‘TechnoClub’ is one of the most respected and successful trance compilation series of all times. For the 62nd volume of the legendary compilation Talla invited super talented rising star Rinaly to mix the second CD. The DJ and producer from Japan is living in Sweden and best known for her innovative and melodic sounds with releases and remixes on labels such as AVA Recordings, Black Hole Recordings and Future Sound Of Egypt. Both met for the first time at Luminosity Beach Festival. Now they finally have joined forces to deliver two CDs packed with 34 euphoric monsters and future uplifting classics. Be sure to get your limited edition in a black box including a Talla 2XLC flag and Rinaly and Talla stickers.
Musicbigtakeover.com

NEWS: Rising Memphis-based artist Don Lifted shares "Golden" single and music video

Despite having a catalog of multiple albums and mixtapes under his belt, Don Lifted has remained one of Memphis’ best kept secrets. In addition to the steady stream of records he’s been churning out since 2013, Lawrence Matthews has also been a rising star in the fine art world, gaining recognition for his paintings and photography. His deep involvement in his community led him to become the program director of the recently renamed Tone, a local non-profit empowering black youth and providing them the support and structure to excel in the arts.
Internetbeintheloopchicago.com

All Country News Launches Digital Activations to Amplify Voices in Country Music

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (June 22, 2021) – The monthly COUNTRY CONFIDENTIALpodcast hosted by Bobbi Dixon (Backstage Bobbi) dives into the untold stories and secrets of country music. Bobbi chats with artists including Scotty McCreery, Lainey Wilson, Restless Road, Laine Hardy, Pryor & Lee, Sacha, Brennley Brown, Adam Hambrick, Chapel Hart, Drew Parker, Drew Green, and more, about their histories, how the genre has evolved, and what country music means to them. LISTEN to the first episode, “Singing Competition Roots,” now and check out a new episode every month wherever you listen to podcasts.
Nederland, COthemtnear.com

Music of the Mountains

Live music is back! That’s right. And in support of all of our local musician friends and venues, here are our weekly music listings. Blue Owl Books & Boutique Blue Owl is starting a new acoustic jam/pick on Sundays starting July 11at 3:30 p.m. First one will be hosted by Andrew Cooney of Tenth Mountain Division! Facebook: www.facebook.com/ BlueOwlBooks/ Location: […]
Athens, GAflagpole.com

Dr. Trance’s Unfinished Work, And More Music News and Gossip

MAYBE I’M AMAZED: It’s taken me several weeks to even begin to approach the magnificent new album by Nick Bradfield (White Rabbit Collective) named Unfinished Work. Although he released it under the name Dr. Trance, this body of work—a truly incredible accomplishment of 16 tracks, many of which extend past the nine-minute mark—deserves to have Bradfield’s proper name associated with it from the get-go. This is the second album, the first being The Chosen Ones (2017), in which Bradfield explores unrequited love, walking in faith and fearlessness and vanquishing hopelessness. Technically speaking, Bradfield works heavily with Ableton Live and synthesizers, multi-instrumentation and various human contributions. This method allows him to create albums that can vary quite significantly from each other, as this one does from the previously mentioned The Chosen Ones. Musically, this is quite akin to Iceland’s Sigur Rós and, similarly, breathes and exhales in deliberately wide spaces. Its themes—holiness, devotion, hope, despair and resolution—are often explored immediately adjacent to each other. It cannot be absorbed in one listen nor broken into component parts, which is why, although there are specific tracks that I find to be stupendous, I won’t advocate for any in particular. It commands and deserves uninterrupted listening but, upon doing so, requires no work other than a spirit of openness and acceptance. On a personal note, I have absolutely zero qualms about ranking this alongside Yoko Ono’s Season of Glass, John Coltrane’s A Love Supreme and George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass. Find this on all streaming services as well as rabbitholestudios.org/dr-trance. Follow along at facebook.com/drtranceypants.
Musicrock947.com

Transcendental Music

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago……. We again visit the inscrutable world of jazz-fusion. Guitarist John McLaughlin had played with Miles Davis and Tony Williams Lifetime and also released three solo records. In 1971 he gathered together Rick Laird on bass, Jan Hammer on keyboards, violinist Jerry Goodman and drummer Billy Cobham to form what he called The Mahavishnu Orchestra. McLaughlin was a follower of Indian guru Sri Chinmoy who had given him the name Mahavishnu.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Dasha Chronicles Her First Time Jitters In Smooth New Single “Nervous”

Rising songwriter Dasha embarks on a new sound with her most visceral song to date, “Nervous.” After exploring young love and heartbreak with innocence and nostalgia in “Love Me Till August,” Dasha is ready for a new chapter. This track sees the California songstress leave her gentle pop roots to sing her most intimate and mature lyrics over stripped back production.
Musichappymag.tv

JD Lion chats about bouncing back after lockdown and new music

JD Lion, the electric artist from Austin Texas, chats with Happy about unchartered sounds and the influences to his music. Following the release of his electric single, Don’t Trip, solo artist, JD Lion, opens up about the personal and career challenging that led him to his sound. Without holding back,...
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Interview: City of the Weak’s Stef with an “F”

We recently chatted with the effervescent Stef with an “F” of the rock trio, City of the Weak. A rock ‘n’ roll Harley Quinn of sorts, as far as her frenetic energy and unique style, Stef has been at the helm of the highly lauded indie group since 2012. Fiercely independent, City of the Weak have released 2 EPs, a full-length album, and a slew of videos that have amassed a combined two million views. The band is back with a new single and video entitled “United Hate Division,” and they’re ready to tour once again after a long respite from the road.
Musicofficialcharts.com

New Releases

The full list of this week's key New Music Friday releases appears at the bottom of the page, but first, some highlights... It wouldn't be summer without a Sigala scorcher, so get your factor 50 ready for his new single You For Me. A collaboration with Rita Ora written by Charli XCX, you can hear a snippet and read our first listen impressions on the track here.
Musicwfpk.org

St. Vincent Shares Cover of Metallica’s “Sad But True”

Metallica is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1991 self-titled album (also known as The Black Album) with The Metallica Blacklist, a star-studded covers album, and St. Vincent has shared her contribution. The Daddy’s Home singer put her spin on the song “Sad But True” for the extensive 53-track compilation. Other contributors include Miley Cyrus, Kamasi Washington, Sam Fender, and many more.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Heritage Guitars launches new video series “In Good Company”

Heritage Guitars, builders of the world’s finest American-made musical instruments, today premieres the new video series “In Good Company”. The videos offer Heritage players and fans the chance to witness the music and moments that unfold when great artists come together to jam on Heritage guitars at iconic venues across the world.
New York City, NYguitargirlmag.com

Elke Signs to Congrats Records, Releases Art-Pop Single “Vacuum” Produced by Zac Farro of Paramore & HALFNOISE

New York, NY – June 30th, 2021 – Elke – the moniker of Nashville-based singer-songwriter Kayla Graninger – has released her new single “Vacuum” via artist collective Congrats Records (STREAM HERE). For “Vacuum” Elke teamed up with producer and multi-instrumentalist Zac Farro (Paramore, HALFNOISE), who most recently produced Becca Mancari‘s critically-acclaimed 2020 album The Greatest Part. The pairing results in a striking and colorful art-pop rebirth for the musician.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Pitchfork

The 8 Best Music Videos of June 2021

Each month, we run down the most memorable clips and celebrate artists who are breaking ground with their visuals. The video for British soul singer Celeste’s “Tonight Tonight” operates on surreal dream logic—think Amy Winehouse filtered through director Michel Gondry’s funhouse aesthetic. Starting with a meta opening scene, Celeste faces troubles that escalate in mind-bending twists: Her newspaper is ruined by water spouting from the wall. Her cigarette grows long and limp like a plastic toy. Eventually she finds a tunnel straight out of Being John Malkovich that leads to a neon cabaret where tongue kissing takes on a newly grotesque meaning. The whole clip is like a magic trick that surprises as much as it disturbs.
Colorado Springs, COColorado Springs Independent

Ozonic are back live at the Sheep, more local music news

Ozonic have been Colorado Springs purveyors of poppy prog rock since their inception in 2015, with an energetic and fun live show that feeds off of crowd energy. When they didn’t get to perform live last year, they took the time to perfect their craft, which they will be sharing with everyone Saturday, July 17, through a new album and a live performance at The Black Sheep with local math rock greats, Get The Axe and SemiFiction.