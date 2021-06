NEW DELHI: National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) chairman Dr. NK Arora said that the Zydus Cadila COVID-19 vaccine for children above 12 years is expected to be available by August as its trials are likely to be completed by the end of next month. "Trial will almost complete till July-end and in August, we will be able to vaccinate children aged between 12-18 years," said NTAGI chief.