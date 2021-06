England boss Gareth Southgate claimed that he looked to add more energy to his team by replacing Harry Kane with Marcus Rashford against Scotland. The Three Lions boss took his captain off in the second half after another fairly flat performance. But despite his fellow forward’s introduction, England could not find the all-important winner. Indeed, Scotland secured a 0-0 draw at Wembley on Friday to keep their hopes of Euro 2020 knockout stage qualification alive.