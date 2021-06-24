Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Most US citizens believe in COVID-19 lab leak theory: Poll

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington DC [US], June 24 (ANI): A total of sixty per cent of US citizens believe that the coronavirus was created in the Wuhan laboratory in China and then leaked, according to a media poll. In the survey conducted by Fox News, only 31 percent of Americans think that the...

www.dallassun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Citizens#Covid 19#Ani#Fox News#Americans#Who#Lancet#New York Post#Ecohealth#Nih#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

Just when you thought the COVID-19 pandemic was drawing to a close in America, a new variant has arrived to draw things out—and cost more lives. The Delta variant now accounts for nearly half of all COVID cases across 10 states. As a result, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, issued a warning today on CBS This Morning, agreeing that this is the "most dangerous" variant yet. Read on for 5 points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These People are Spreading COVID

The news from today's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing was promising, with talk of a July 4th celebration like no other—COVID-19 deaths are going down, and cases overall continue to fall. However, something lurks within: The Delta variant, a more transmissible version of the coronavirus that is infecting a very specific group of people. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned about the problem today. Read on to hear who he says is spreading COVID, and which states are in danger—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Virus Was In Five States Before First Official Cases Reported, New Research Reveals

New research has found that the COVID-19 virus was circulating in at least five states for months before the first case was officially reported in the United States. According to a National Institutes of Health study published Tuesday, June 15 in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal found that people in five states were infected with the virus in December 2019 and early in 2020 before the pandemic truly began last year.
Sciencehumansarefree.com

Anthony Fauci Threatened Indian Scientists to Withdraw Study Linking COVID-19 to AIDS Virus

Last year group of Indian scientists discovered that coronavirus was engineered with AIDS like insertions. After GreatGameIndia published the results of the study, it attracted heavy criticism to an extent that the authors were forced to retract their paper. Now, Fauci Emails reveal that it was Dr Anthony Fauci himself who threatened the Indian scientists and forced them to withdraw their study linking COVID-19 to AIDS virus.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 5 States in Danger From New COVID Variant

Experts agree: The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic seems behind us. Nationwide, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases has fallen from a high of over 259,000 on Jan. 8 to just over 14,000 on June 12. But there's still some serious cause for concern: The Delta variant of the coronavirus (formerly known as the Indian variant) is up to 70 percent more contagious than the first versions of the virus. And although all of the two-dose COVID vaccines have been found to be effective against it, Delta reduces the protection after one dose by almost 20%. That means people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are at increased risk of catching the variant—should it become as widespread in the U.S. as it is now in Europe—and potentially being hospitalized or dying from it.
Public Healthmontanadailygazette.com

BUSTED! Top WHO Official Thanks Fauci in 2020 Email for Insisting COVID-19 Was Naturally Occurring – When BOTH Men Knew It Was A Lie

The news team over at The Gateway Pundit has been busy! For over a year, they have been reporting the evidence that COVID-19 was a bioweapon manufactured in a CCP Military Lab in Wuhan, China. They first reported on April 9, 2020 when they confirmed that Dr. Shi Zhengli ran the coronavirus program at said Wuhan lab, but only after the program was shut down IN THE USA because of a prior leak that actually killed a researcher in the lab, perhaps one who contracted the virus and later died in hospital as some more conservative news outlets have traced. See what the gang at Gateway found!
Congress & Courtscrossroadstoday.com

‘This is the worst cover-up in human history’

(CNN) — Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, a top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, claimed Sunday the origins of the coronavirus pandemic are the “worst cover-up” in human history. “You know, I do think it’s more likely than not it emerged out of the lab. Most likely accidentally,” McCaul...
Public HealthHuffingtonPost

Infectious Disease Expert Warns 'We’re Not Done With This Virus At All'

Infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm warned on Friday of the possibility of “substantial” local and regionalized surges of COVID-19, telling CNN’s Poppy Harlow that “we’re not done with this virus at all.”. Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, doubted...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Trump’s CDC Director Doubles Down On Covid-19 ‘Lab-Leak Theory’

In a Fox News interview broadcast Tuesday, former Centers for Disease Control Director Robert Redfield explained why he believes Covid-19 came from a Chinese lab, providing indirect support to Republicans promoting the so-called lab leak theory that growing numbers of Americans have come to believe, but which most scientists doubt.
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

CDC: Nearly every adult COVID-19 death is now "entirely preventable"

Adult deaths from COVID-19 are "at this point entirely preventable" thanks to vaccines, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said during a White House coronavirus briefing on Tuesday. Why it matters: Deaths from the virus have dramatically decreased since their peak in early 2021, but the U.S....
Marketstechstartups.com

New study of deleted gene sequences confirms coronavirus did not originate at the Wuhan seafood market; Report finds NIH worked with Chinese scientist to delete sequencing data

Contrary to popular narratives we’ve been fed for over a year by our public health officials and China, it turns out the virus that causes COVID-19 did not originate at the Wuhan seafood market, a new study of deleted gene sequences from the virus’ earliest days confirms the report. The...