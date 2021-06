Using flying cars and eVTOLs could drastically change the way the U.S. Air Force operates in the future. They could immensely assist medevac situations, for instance, as they could act as flying ambulances by autonomously flying to a remote airfield, landing vertically so that an injured troop member could hop aboard, strap into its wearable technologies to monitor their condition, and fly off to a site where the person can be safely looked after.