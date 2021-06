Kabul – Taliban’s senior commander Mullah Misbah warned, ‘The proud United States felt that it would eradicate Taliban. But the Taliban defeated the United States and its affiliates. Slaves of defeated masters cannot fight against Taliban.’ Therefore, it is apparent that the Taliban is preparing for a strong offensive to take over Afghanistan. The intensity of the Taliban attacks has tremendously increased in the last few days, and the United States also has indicated slowing down the pace of military withdrawal. After the complete US military withdrawal, the Afghan forces will not be able to face the Taliban onslaught, even for five days.