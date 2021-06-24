Six Things You Should Be Asking Your Pharmacist…But Aren’t

Your nose is probably not the first body part that you think of when you hear the words “self-care;” however, looking after this vital organ is essential to overall health and wellbeing. Did you know that your nose contains your breath? Along with your mouth, your nose is the pathway of air entering and exiting your lungs. Let’s explore some more of the critical jobs that your nose has for keeping you healthy and a few things you NEVER want to do to this vital organ.