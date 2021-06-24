Cancel
NBA

Despite game one loss, Bucks fans remain optimisitic

By Adam Duxter
x1071.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE, Wis. – Despite the Milwaukee Bucks falling to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals Wednesday night, Bucks fans are hopeful as the series moves forward. “It sucks,” said Lucas Bork prior to exiting the Deer District watch party after the 116-113 loss. “But we’ve...

