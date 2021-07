Having spent more and more time in our own homes, especially this past year, we’re starting to reconsider our home design. When you spend a lot of time in a space, you want it to feel clear, comfortable and anything but overwhelming. Many of us live in cluttered environments, filled with belongings and with little space to really kick back and relax. But there are ways to overcome this. One option that you have is to make your home a little more minimalist in design. This will help to declutter, clear up space and make your living environment a whole lot nicer! Here are some steps that you can take to achieve this.