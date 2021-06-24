FILES OF THE TIMES

Even though the extreme weather has delayed some areas of construction on the new grandstand, other areas are ahead of schedule. All the concrete forms have been set and the roof has been assembled. Crews are getting ready to install the bench seating. Underneath areas for food stands and bathrooms have been roughed in and the building is taking shape. . .Now that the waters are receding a bit comes the work of repairing the damage. Heavy rains last month damaged many county roads and bridges. . .Ben Gonsioroski, singer/songwriter, is the newest member of the Flying W Wranglers. The Flying W Wranglers is the second oldest cowboy band in the U.S. . .Baker Oilfield Open Golf Tournament was held June 18 with 126 golfers attending. Drew Henderson of Bowman, ND had a perfect shot on hole 17 when he executed a perfect hole- in-one. Winning team members at this year’s event were Ernie Scheetz, Ryan Lyson, Jeff Hastig, Ranse Lyson, Brad Lecoe, and Vance O’Donnell. . .The Governor’s Office of Community Service has chosen 91 Montana high school seniors from 64 Montana schools to receive a $1,000 Youth Serve Montana Scholarship. Kendall Sieler of Plevna High School was one of the recipients of the scholarship. . .Alain Jacobsen of Baker High School has been chosen to take part in a career development program in our nation’s capital. He will have the chance to explore U.S. National Security and be prepared for a possible future career in public service.