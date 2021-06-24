Gov. Gianforte issues executive order to aid fire suppression efforts
Governor Greg Gianforte issued an executive order waiving requirements for certain commercial trucks that support fire suppression efforts. "Recent wildfire activity has spiked demand for fuel to assist in fire suppression efforts," Gov. Gianforte said. "Today's executive order helps ensure our wildland firefighters and other first responders have the resources they need to contain wildfire and protect Montanans and their homes."