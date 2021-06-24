HELP WANTED: SMART (Southeastern Montana Area revitalization Team) in conjunction with the Baker Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture is seeking an energetic and versatile professional with the personal and professional skills necessary to fulfill a dual role of SMART team Office manager, and Baker Chamber of commerce director. This is a full- time position, (40 hours per week) dedicating 20 hours a week to each position. The applicant must have the necessary skills to multitask, be versatile, and the ability to work in an energetic team atmosphere. Wages DOE with benefits including sick, vacation, personal days, and paid holidays. Position is open until filled. For an application and full position description, please contact SMART at 406-778-2020 or email smartdev@midrivers.com. 26c ____________________________