Columbus Cornerstone Insurance Group won three of four over the weekend at the Dakota Classic Tournament held in and around Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Seniors won their first three games, made the quarterfinals of the 40-team tournament but lost to Omaha Central. Cornerstone defeated East Grand Forks (Minnesota) 7-2, Lennox (South Dakota) 6-0 and Worthington (Minnesota) 11-3 before the offense went silent in an 8-1 loss to Central.