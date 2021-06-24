Cancel
POTUS

Welcome to the US southern border: same country, different planet

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrabbing the selfie was Sister Norma Pimentel, head of the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley and the woman I call the Mother Teresa of south Texas. For the half-dozen years that I have known Sister Norma, she has been ministering to the needs of migrants on both sides of the US-Mexico border. She’s known as the pope’s favorite nun after he once publicly declared that he loved her for her efforts with migrants.

New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Central America Is Safer Than Some American Cities. What This Means for Asylum Claims | Opinion

Vice President Harris' reluctant trip to the southern border reflects nothing so much as the highly contentious nature of illegal immigration. On the Left you have pro-immigration activists contending that asylum seekers are fleeing extreme violence and demanding a fully open border. On the Right you have critics nostalgic for President Trump's absolutist and even cruel policies. And of course, both are operating with a deficit of fact.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

These Four States are Sending Law Enforcement to the Mexico Border Amid Surge in Migration

Amid the surge in migration at the U.S.-Mexico border, at least four states have recently pledged to send their own law enforcement officers to assist at the border. Florida became the latest state to join the effort, announcing Friday it would send 50 police officers to Texas. Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement that "America's border security crisis impacts every state and every American."
POTUSNPR

Harris Criticized For Not Visiting The Southern Border Sooner

Former President Donald Trump and Texas officials are preparing to tour the U.S. Mexico border this week. Trump's visit comes just days after Vice President Kamala Harris made her first official visit this past weekend. She stopped at several sites in El Paso, Texas, including a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump slams Harris over southern border trip

Former President Trump criticized Vice President Harris's recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border at his first post-presidential rally on Saturday, claiming she made the trip because he announced he was visiting the area. “Kamala Harris , your vice president, only went to the border yesterday for the one simple reason:...
POTUSBBC

Kamala Harris visits US border amid migrant crisis

Kamala Harris has made her first trip as vice-president to the nation's southern border as the White House grapples with political pressure over a growing migrant crisis. In El Paso, Texas, Ms Harris called for an end to "finger-pointing". She also criticised ex-President Donald Trump. One of her fellow Democrats...
Texas StatePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

'Wrong part of the border' GOP criticizes VP's Texas trip

Republicans criticized Vice President Kamala Harris’s upcoming trip to the Texas border, arguing she’ll be nowhere near the towns most overwhelmed with an influx of illegal immigrants crossing from Mexico. “She’s going to the wrong part of the border,” former acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said Wednesday in an...
ImmigrationPosted by
NBC News

Numbers of migrant children surge at southern border

Thousands of unaccompanied migrant children have crossed the southern U.S. border this year as border patrol agents struggle to control the surge. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley spoke to migrant families and law enforcement in the Rio Grande Valley about the increasing number of children crossing the border.
Immigrationspectrumlocalnews.com

In Yuma, Spectrum News encounters migrants crossing the border

YUMA, Ariz. — Spectrum News anchors Giselle Fernandez and Brett Shipp, alongside digital journalist Susan Carpenter, are traveling along the southern border as part of the Driving the Border series, and on Wednesday morning they were in this Arizona border town. What they witnessed crystallized the humanitarian crisis taking place.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump announces visit to 'decimated' southern border

Former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday a planned trip to the nation's southern border at the end of the month. Trump, who is nearly five months out of office, said he accepted an invitation from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to visit, arguing the border situation has been mishandled by President Joe Biden.