Montana State

Grant application cycle for water and sewer infrastructure improvements for Montana communities now open Nearly $400 million of available federal funding

 4 days ago

The Montana Departments of Commerce and Natural Resources and Conservation announced that Montana communities can now apply for federal water and sewer infrastructure improvement grants through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). “The funding from ARPA will address economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic by assisting state and local...

