Wood forecasts 21% drop in first-half revenue

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Reuters) - Wood Plc on Thursday forecast a 21% drop in first-half revenue as the engineering and consultancy company received smaller contracts due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it expected revenue on a like-for-like basis to be $3.2 billion for the six months ending June 30.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

