Madam Sally Johnson-Bledsoe entered the world on March 3, 1941, lived a jubilant, full life of 80 years, then slipped away in grace on June 14, 2021. The matriarch of the Johnson family, Sally was born in Osceola, Arkansas, to Ollie B. Goss (Hood) and Will Goss. In 1945, at the age of four, the family with Sally moved to Chicago during the Great Migration. The family settled and planted their roots on the 1200 block of North Bell Street. She was raised by Ollie (affectionately known as Ms. B) and A.J. Carswell. While an only child, Sally was never lonely as she had numerous cousins with whom she was very close. Her mother was a sibling to 17 brothers and sisters, and there were many cousins to play and grow with. She was raised to value family, community, and service to others. Sally imparted these values in her two beloved sons, Meldemetrius Tony Johnson I and Arthur Mychal Johnson.