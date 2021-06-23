Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

JOHNSON-BLEDSOE

By lkeener
Posted by 
Chicago Defender
Chicago Defender
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadam Sally Johnson-Bledsoe entered the world on March 3, 1941, lived a jubilant, full life of 80 years, then slipped away in grace on June 14, 2021. The matriarch of the Johnson family, Sally was born in Osceola, Arkansas, to Ollie B. Goss (Hood) and Will Goss. In 1945, at the age of four, the family with Sally moved to Chicago during the Great Migration. The family settled and planted their roots on the 1200 block of North Bell Street. She was raised by Ollie (affectionately known as Ms. B) and A.J. Carswell. While an only child, Sally was never lonely as she had numerous cousins with whom she was very close. Her mother was a sibling to 17 brothers and sisters, and there were many cousins to play and grow with. She was raised to value family, community, and service to others. Sally imparted these values in her two beloved sons, Meldemetrius Tony Johnson I and Arthur Mychal Johnson.

chicagodefender.com
Chicago Defender

Chicago Defender

Chicago, IL
810
Followers
1K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chicago Defender is multi-media content provider of news, information and events that cover the interests of the urban African American community with culturally relevant content not regularly serviced by mainstream media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Raleigh, IL
Chicago, IL
Obituaries
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stokely Carmichael
Person
Jesus
Person
C.t. Vivian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Goods And Services#Chicago Mayor#United Faith#Christ Universal Temple#Tuley High School#Shaw University#Spiegel Warehouse Clerk#North Bell#Gold Coast#Abc#Puerto Rican#Community Control#The Construction Industry#Division#Associates#Operation Breadbasket#Southern Christian#Sclc#People United
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
NAACP
Country
Egypt
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

Sip & Savor Owner, Trez Pugh on Finding Opportunity in the Midst of Crisis.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses, mostly small businesses, were forced to close. Small companies took a significant hit during the pandemic. Now that cities are reopening, small businesses are struggling to survive. For one entrepreneur and his coffee houses, Trez Pugh, owner of Sip & Savor Coffee House, saw the challenges of not only staying open but also opening a new location. He says that when there is chaos and crisis, there is also opportunity.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

The Monumental Tour Art Exhibition Comes to Englewood.

When people speak of the Englewood neighborhood in Chicago, they rarely mention art, culture, walking trails, or sustainable food. Anton Seals, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Grow, Greater Englewood is working to change that. With the Monumental Tour, an outdoor installation featuring the works of acclaimed artist, Hank Willis Thomas, and Arthur Jafa, Anton Seals hopes this latest project continues to lift and empower the Englewood community.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

Black People Eats: A Company on a Mission to Highlight Black-Owned Restaurants.

African American cuisine is unique. In fact, it’s a culture and classification all its own. From individual dishes to full-course meals, the variety you get in each dish is sure to satisfy the soul. Here in the city of Chicago, there are several black-owned restaurants. Some are hidden gems in their neighborhoods, others are well known. Last summer during the pandemic, many people of color decided to avidly support black restaurants across the city. While there are so many places to eat in Chicago, it can be hard to decipher what is black-owned and what is not.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

City Offers Free Lollapalooza Tickets to Vaccinated Residents.

The City of Chicago is giving away 1,200 single-day Lollapalooza passes which have been donated by the organizers for vaccinated Chicagoans. Passes will be distributed to those who make a special appointment at select City vaccination sites, as well as those who are already vaccinated. The four-day music festival will be held from July 29 to August 1 in Grant Park.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

Black Music Month Event To Showcase Top Chicago Vocalists From The Voice and America’s Got Talent.

Overflow Coffee, newly relocated in the former building of historically acclaimed Vee-Jay Records, extends its rich history by hosting the return of Overflow After Dark, a music series that will round out Black Music Month featuring top Chicago vocalists D. Lylez best known as a contestant from NBC’s The Voice and Sharon Irving from NBC’s America’s Got Talent as well as Billboard Top 20 Artist Jessica Love as Emcee. The event will take place on Saturday, June 26th -7pm-9 pm (doors open at 6:30 pm). Ticket Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

Headquarters Beercade and Black Co-Owner Face Uphill Battle Opening in Pilsen.

Chireal Jordan is a successful Chicago businessman trying to expand his food and entertainment business into the Pilsen neighborhood. His restaurant, the Beercade, was scheduled to open in 2020 at 917 W. 18th Street. Unfortunately having an established record of success is not enough for the Pilsen neighborhood. Jordan has been in a legal tug of war with the Pilsen area alderman who opposes his business. Pilsen Alderman, Byron Sigcho-Lopez says he is standing with his community amid their concerns of public safety, increased traffic, congestion, and potential unruly patrons.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

OP-ED: “Continuing the Fights of Our Fathers”.

Father’s Day is a designated moment to lift up the men in our lives and in our communities who helped raise us. It, too, serves as a stark reminder of the surrounding impact of the systematic murders and imprisonment of the George Floyds, Andrew Browns and countless others within the Black and other colonized communities. Every Father’s Day, I reflect on what my own father, Chairman Fred Hampton, leader of the Illinois Chapter of the Black Panther Party, means to me, the community of Chicago, the international community and the ongoing movement for the liberation and freedom for Black people, with an annual trek from The Hampton House, his childhood home in Maywood, to the site where he was assassinated in the west side of Chicago on December 4, 1969.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

Chicago Black Artists and Businesses Celebrate Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is a celebration to recognize the end of slavery in the United States. The holiday also gave American Corporations a chance to create opportunities and speak out against racism and injustice following George Floyd’s killing in May 2020. As activists called together the masses to march in the streets all around the world shouting Black Lives Matter, Black Businesses Matter artists created some of the most outspoken work against racial injustice and inequality in this Century. Black business owners were also able to benefit as corporations highlighting their new businesses, products, hiring their services, and making space for more diverse executive leaders and board members.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

Real Men Cook’ Celebrates 32nd Year on Father’s Day

Real Men Cook® – Urban America’s premiere Father’s Day charity event — will be held on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 20 from 3-6 PM CST. It is the 32nd year the highly anticipated celebration will be held. The gala food fest will be held on three different platforms: On-site, virtually, and globally. Each will be bound by sponsoring non-profit Real Men Charities’ mission: to emphasize fatherhood and father engagement as well as family wellness.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

South Shore Cultural Center Hosts Decision Day for Epic Academy Students.

EPIC Academy College Prep, a public, open-enrollment charter high school, has served low-income African-American and Latino students in South Chicago since 2009. This year seniors who have endured school 100% virtually will celebrate graduation, announce their colleges of choice, and career pathways. Additionally, EPIC leadership will present awards to students and approximately 100 students, families and faculty will mix and mingle during the celebration.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

Juneteenth Celebrations Planned Around Chicagoland.

Juneteenth is the oldest known commemoration of the ending of slavery in the nation. Known as Emancipation Day, it is a time to rejoice, reflect, and emphasize achievements and education. On June 19, 1865, the union soldiers led by Major General Gordon informed the enslaved community in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War ended and the enslaved were free. This was two and a half years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863. Thousands of free enslaved people left their slaveowners in search of family members and headed north.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

Cheryl Burton Presents Her Scholarship Awards to Two Lindblom Students.

ABC 7 Chicago Anchor/Reporter Cheryl Burton proudly presents the Cheryl Burton Lindblom Scholarship to two students from her alma mater, Lindblom Math and Science Academy, during the commencement ceremony at Soldier Field. Danielle Hester and Class President Marcus Beason each received $5,000 towards the college of their choice. Hester, who will attend Columbia College, is a straight A student and an aspiring videographer. Beason, Lindblom class president, will attend Morehouse College, where his father was also a student. He plays the trumpet and guitar as a jazz performer.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

One on One with Fr. Michael Pfleger (VIDEO)

For over 40 years, Fr. Michael Pfleger has led the southside predominately Black catholic church in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. As Pastor, Fr. Michael Pfleger has advocated for the poor, disenfranchised, and the least of these. He has been on the front lines fighting injustice, racism, and economic disparity in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood he has called home for the past four decades.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

UNCF Chicago hosts virtual UNCF “A Mind Is…” Gala Supporting HBCUs and Students.

The annual Chicago UNCF “A Mind Is…” Gala is moving online this year and is set for Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 6:00pm (CST). This annual event is one of Chicago’s signature fundraising galas and premier social events of the year. Due to the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the gala has been reimagined as a digital experience packaging together an extraordinary virtual affair.
Illinois StatePosted by
Chicago Defender

Cook County and State of Illinois Celebrate Juneteenth.

Cook County’s celebration of Juneteenth 2021, kicks off officially next week as a part of “Juneteenth Illinois,” an initiative commemorating June 19, announced Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer (2nd District), who is heading up the effort. Juneteenth Illinois is a collaboration between Cook County, the State of Illinois and the City of Chicago and it marks the first celebration of Juneteenth by the County since it became an official holiday in December of last year. Visit www.juneteenthIllinois.com.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

“Anthems & Glory” with Gospel Artist, Todd Dulaney.

Grammy, Stellar, and Dove nominated Gospel Artist Todd Dulaney releases his latest project, “Anthems and Glory”, Friday, June 11th. Born in Maywood, IL, Born December 20, 1983, in Maywood, IL, Dulaney grew up as a singer and an elite athlete. After graduating from high school in 2001, Dulaney was drafted from Community College in Mt. Carmel, IL, by the New York Mets to pursue a professional baseball career. While refining his athletic skills, Dulaney realized that there was a higher calling in his life. He accepted an invitation to travel and perform background vocals for gospel artist and Grammy winner Smokie Norful.
Illinois StatePosted by
Chicago Defender

A Return to Normal? The City Opens June 11th.

The City of Chicago is on track to join the State of Illinois in moving to Phase 5 on Friday, June 11th. COVID-19 metrics are at record lows and more than 50% of Chicagoans are at least partially vaccinated. Moving into Phase 5 brings a return to life pre-pandemic. This includes a lifting of all COVID regulations at businesses. Federal mask mandates will still require masks on public transit, in healthcare settings and at schools.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

Terell M. Johnson Named New Executive Director of Chicago Philharmonic Society.

After a four-month, nationwide search, The Chicago Philharmonic Society’s Board-appointed Search Committee has selected Terell M. Johnson as the new Executive Director of the Society, effective July 1, 2021. Johnson steps into the leadership role on the heels of Donna Milanovich, who played a pivotal role in leading Chicago’s premier contractual orchestra to musician-majority governance, which stands as a beacon for innovative orchestral structure.