Steven Spielberg’s Company Signs Deal With Netflix

By Matt Singer
 4 days ago
Steven Spielberg is one of the filmmakers who’s only made movies for the big screen. Long one of Hollywood’s biggest champions of the theatrical experience, he’s kept producing movies exclusively for theaters even as some of his colleagues like Martin Scorsese have begun working with streaming services like Netflix to fund his projects. In fact, just last winter Spielberg’s production company, Amblin, renewed their distribution deal with Universal Pictures.

