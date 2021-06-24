Uranium Facts

We have studied the magnetic torque in uranium monosulfide (US) single crystals to explore the magnetic anisotropy in this material. Uranium monosulfide crystallizes in cubic, NaCl-type of crystal structure and exhibits the largest magneto-crystalline anisotropy observed in cubic systems. By performing detailed torque measurements we observe a strongly anisotropic behavior in the paramagnetic phase due to crystal defects and quadrupolar pair interactions. Our studies also confirm the presence of a large anisotropy in the ferromagnetic state of the US system with the <100>, <111>, and <110> directions being hard, easy, and intermediate axis, respectively. Furthermore, the anisotropy in the paramagnetic phase shows similar characteristics to the anisotropy observed in the ferromagnetic phase, as characterized by second and fourth rank susceptibility terms. The similarity of the anisotropic behaviors in paramagnetic and ferromagnetic phases is the consequence of strong magneto-elastic properties in this system, which possibly lead to the rhombohedral structural distortion, not only in the ferromagnetic phase but also in the paramagnetic phase (induced by applied magnetic fiield).