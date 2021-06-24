Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Uranium Facts

By Tadashi
facts.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNormally, people would expect something used to make nuclear energy to be rare and expensive. Not in the case of uranium. If you’ve come across multiple Uranium facts lists in the past, you know that not to be true. In reality, uranium actually counts as one of the more common elements on Earth.

facts.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uranium Dioxide#Natural Uranium#Depleted Uranium#Enriched Uranium#European#Mit#Contents Military#Japanese American#French#Oklo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Science
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industryjioforme.com

Oklo planning a nuclear microreactor to discharge nuclear waste

The face of nuclear power is changing, and one of the companies working to redefine what nuclear power looks like Oklo.. Twenty-two Silicon Valley start-ups are planning to build a small reactor powered by traditional reactor waste and housed in a aesthetically pleasing A-frame structure. “Microreactors are an exciting innovation...
Americasngtimes.ca

Treaty Facts

Did you know that when the Royal Proclamation was passed in 1763, almost all of present-day Ontario was recognized as “Indian Territory”, and Europeans were forbidden to trespass and settle there? The Territory included all the land west and south of the Ottawa River, with the exception of a small strip giving the Crown possession of land on both sides of the Ottawa River. All of North Grenville and North Dundas was included in the “Indian Territory”.
Energy IndustryAntiwar.com

Iran Says They Enriched 6.5 kg of Uranium up to 60%

A new report from Iranian state media has offered details on how much highly enriched uranium they have produced. This included 108 kg of 20% enriched uranium, and 6.5 kg of 60% uranium, the highest level they’ve ever produced. Iran’s parliament ordered the production in both cases after incidents. The...
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

Gazprom collaborating on hydrogen energy technologies with Russian scientists

Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee - Head of Department at Gazprom, Corresponding Member of the. The meeting discussed the completed and planned joint studies conducted by Gazprom and the RAS in the field of hydrogen energy. The studies aim to solve scientific challenges in the area of hydrogen production in the most environmentally-friendly and cost-efficient way, i.e. by producing hydrogen from natural gas, as well as challenges pertaining to hydrogen transportation. The outcomes of the joint studies will also be factored into Gazprom's sustainable development scenarios up to 2050.
Physicsarxiv.org

Magnetic anisotropy in uranium monosulfide, probed by the magnetic torque measurements

We have studied the magnetic torque in uranium monosulfide (US) single crystals to explore the magnetic anisotropy in this material. Uranium monosulfide crystallizes in cubic, NaCl-type of crystal structure and exhibits the largest magneto-crystalline anisotropy observed in cubic systems. By performing detailed torque measurements we observe a strongly anisotropic behavior in the paramagnetic phase due to crystal defects and quadrupolar pair interactions. Our studies also confirm the presence of a large anisotropy in the ferromagnetic state of the US system with the <100>, <111>, and <110> directions being hard, easy, and intermediate axis, respectively. Furthermore, the anisotropy in the paramagnetic phase shows similar characteristics to the anisotropy observed in the ferromagnetic phase, as characterized by second and fourth rank susceptibility terms. The similarity of the anisotropic behaviors in paramagnetic and ferromagnetic phases is the consequence of strong magneto-elastic properties in this system, which possibly lead to the rhombohedral structural distortion, not only in the ferromagnetic phase but also in the paramagnetic phase (induced by applied magnetic fiield).
Europefacts.net

Russia Facts

Russia is a colossus of a nation, stretching across the entire north of the Eurasian supercontinent. It’s also one of the oldest nations in the world, with a history going back a thousand years. Describing Russia as a colossus of a nation is definitely not an understatement, did you know that the country is so big, it has over a total of 11 time zones?
Environmentnews-oceanacidification-icc.org

Ocean acidification

A news stream provided by the Ocean Acidification International Coordination Centre (OA-ICC) Implementing UN SDG 14.4: minimize and address the impacts of ocean acidification (text & video) On World Ocean Day 2021, we explored how nations around the world step up and build a sustainable ocean economy in the face...
Energy Industrythebrighterside.news

The Future of Carbon-Free Energy Might be Nuclear Batteries

This cut-away rendering of the MIT nuclear battery concept shows important components such as the instrumentation and control module, the reactor, and the power module. Credit: Courtesy of the researchers. We may be on the brink of a new paradigm for nuclear power, a group of nuclear specialists suggested recently...
Energy Industryportside.org

Dangerous Decisions about Advanced Nuclear Reactors Could Lead to New Threats

The Department of Energy’s recently launched Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program (ARDP) is slipping by without any close Congressional oversight, which is unfortunate as there are some serious questions that should be answered, including ones related to national security. The program was launched with an award of $160 million to TerraPower for its Natrium design and X-energy for its Xe-100. Each is to build a full-scale nuclear reactor within the next seven years, one that could be duplicated and sold commercially. While not a huge sum, it is intended to be the down payment on over $3 billion, a sum that is supposed to be cost-shared by the companies, with more for other projects.
Energy Industrynordot.app

Amazon hydropower plant contributes significant greenhouse emissions: study

Developers have built hundreds of hydroelectric plants in the Amazon basin to take advantage of the allegedly "green" energy generated by its complex of rivers. When climate researcher Dailson Bertassoli went to measure greenhouse gas emissions at the Belo Monte hydropower plant in Brazil, the first thing he noticed was the bubbles. Developers have built hundreds of hydroelectric plants in the Amazon basin to take advantage of the allegedly "green" energy generated by its complex of rivers.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Purepoint Uranium Initiates Drilling at Their Umfreville Project

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today announced the commencement of a drill program at the 100%-owned Umfreville uranium project which lies on the northeastern edge of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan Canada. "We have performed airborne geophysical surveys followed by...
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists develop solar energy collectors grown from seeds

Engineers create seeds for growing near-perfect 2D perovskite crystals. Rice University engineers have created microscopic seeds for growing remarkably uniform 2D perovskite crystals that are both stable and highly efficient at harvesting electricity from sunlight. Halide perovskites are organic materials made from abundant, inexpensive ingredients, and Rice’s seeded growth method...
Metal Miningnationnews.ca

Cree Nation reaffirms its opposition to uranium mining in Eeyou Istchee

The Cree Nation has once again affirmed its firm opposition to uranium development within Eeyou Istchee. While this position would seem self-evident by now, the resolution passed on May 26 responded to an announcement that the Matoush Uranium Project had been acquired by junior mining company International Consolidated Uranium. “The...
Energy IndustryNew Scientist

How serious is the nuclear power plant radiation leak in China?

One of the companies involved in a new nuclear reactor at Taishan in Guangdong, China, has written to the US government warning of an “imminent radiological threat” at the plant. The memo from French firm Framatome to the US Department of Energy, first reported by CNN, said Chinese authorities were raising acceptable radiation limits around the power station, to avoid shutting the reactor down. How serious is the issue, and should you be worried?
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Gazprom, scientists discuss hydrogen capture and transport

Gazprom has in the past said it is eager to develop hydrogen using methane pyrolysis. Russia's Gazprom held talks with scientists from the Russian Academy of Sciences in St Petersburg to discuss hydrogen energy technologies, the company reported on June 28. The two sides discussed their completed and planned joint...
Washington, DCenergy.gov

DOE Invests $93 Million for New Discoveries in High Energy Physics

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced $93 million in funding for 71 research projects that will spur new discoveries in High Energy Physics. The projects—housed at 50 colleges and universities across 29 states—are exploring the basics of energy science that underlie technological advancements in medicine, computing, energy technologies, manufacturing, national security and more.