2-1-1 celebrates Pride month

June is National Pride Month! Pride stands for Personal Rights in Defense and Education. Pride month recognizes the LGBTQ+ community for their struggles in recent decades and is dedicated to celebrating their accomplishments and achievements. Many individuals gather for celebrations at Pride festivals or activities arranged by nonprofit organizations, local activist groups, or college campuses. Pride celebrations often include rainbow flags and eye-catching colors, displayed by face paint, makeup, and vibrant ways of dress. Despite the fun activities that June Pride brings, the month also importantly emphasizes speeches and marches for LGBTQ+ rights, as people and the community work to combat oppression, discrimination, and inequality. Despite big wins for the LGBTQ+ community in recent decades, many individuals still face hardship due to their sexual orientation. LGBTQ+ members still face a variety of prejudice in communities yet today. This can take the form of discrimination in housing, work, finding other resources, or even just finding support. 2-1-1 is here to support LGBTQ+ individuals, the same as it is available to support all minority groups, or anyone else for that matter. 2-1-1- provides comprehensive information and referral services for a variety of resources, without prejudice, or any form of discrimination. 2-1-1 has resources like support groups, legal counseling, and advocacy organizations that may be able to help LGBTQ+ individuals, other minority groups, and anyone dealing with discrimination or prejudice in the community. 2-1-1 is also here - 24 hours a day, 7 days a week - to lend a listening ear and emotional support to anyone who needs to talk about the unique struggles they may be facing.