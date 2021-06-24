PODCASTING: The human experience — the other 27 minutes
TAMPA, Fla. — From his home studio in Safety Harbor, Scott Johnson seeks out the spectrum of extreme and unusual human experiences. The interview subjects on his true story podcast "What Was That Like" have taken him along as they readied a parachute before an imminent plane crash in the Canadian wilderness, watched the severed head of a rattlesnake sink its fangs into their hand and faced down a serial rapist on an empty Seattle street at 3 a.m.www.arkansasonline.com