Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Hood, TX

Old Skool Rugby Football Club is back

By Blair Dupre, Sentinel Sports/Leisure Editor
forthoodsentinel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter over a year of no activity, the Fort Hood Old Skool Rugby Football Club is back in action. Capt. Austin Wyant, 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, and coach for the club reflected on when COVID-19 first affected them. “We had just won...

www.forthoodsentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Hood, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby Football#Skool#1st Battalion#5th Cavalry Regiment#2nd Brigade Combat Team#1st Cavalry Division#Texas Rugby Union#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

Local coaches put together golf outing to support rugby clubs

In conjunction with River City Rugby, coaches for Mason City and Newman Catholic are hosting a fundraiser golf outing on Friday at Buffalo Run Golf Course in Nora Springs to raise money for high school rugby clubs. It takes place one day before River City Rugby's Old Boys Clash. The...
Sportsnewtonnews.co.uk

Newton Aycliffe Football Club Juniors Update

U8s Blacks were back in league action this morning at home to Coulby Newham. The boys were in a confident mood and scored through some lovely passing play, but the away team quickly drew level. HT and all square. Second half, the boys, their passing and work rate was really impressive and they went on to secure a great result and are improving each week. Goals from Regan and Fin.
Posted by
EDNPub

Lane United Football Club vs. Oregon Valley Futbol Alliance

Lane United FC is a pre-professional soccer team based in Eugene, Oregon. LUFC plays in the Northwest Division of USL League Two (formerly PDL), the highest level of amateur soccer in North America. Home games are played at Civic Park in Eugene. Watch them take on the OVF Alliance in...
El Paso, TXPosted by
600 ESPN El Paso

UTEP Launches New Gridiron Club for Football Program

For years, the UTEP Touchdown Club raised money for the football program. However, the club was always operated independent of the university by volunteers. Two years after the Touchdown Club disbanded, UTEP announced the creation of the Gridiron Club, a new way for Miners fans to support the football program with its operation based inside the university.
Dublin Villager

Rugby: First-year Olentangy Blues capture club championship

Success came quickly for the Olentangy Blues club rugby team, maybe even quicker than coach Kyle Basnett expected. As a former player with the Ohio State University Rugby Football Club and now a member of its alumni board, Basnett’s goal when he helped form the Blues was to share his experience and knowledge in the sport while also guiding the players to eventual success.
College Sportssportswar.com

Much better Football than a bunch of club sports

The hell with football. Our ballplayers made the college world series! ** -- UV Won 06/14/2021 4:26PM. Not like a UV ray or the U of Vermont. UVA moniker was taken so I chose UV ** -- UV Won 06/16/2021 11:27AM. One of the things that I love about teams...
MLSchatsports.com

INSIDE THE 18: Houston Dynamo FC at Los Angeles Football Club

Marko Mariu0107; Sam Junqua, Maynor Figueroa, Tim Parker (c), Zarek Valentin; Derrick Jones, Matías Vera; Memo Rodriguez; Tyler Pasher Maxi Urruti, Fafa Picault. GK Marko Mariu0107 will earn his 32nd start for the Dynamo and can earn his fifth clean sheet in MLS. DF Sam Junqua will make his first...
NFLPosted by
97.3 ESPN

Full crowds will be back for Rutgers football

When Rutgers football kicks off the 2021 season on Sep. 2nd, a full crowd will be allowed to attend at SHI Stadium, the school announced. Attendance had been limited last year to just a handful of family members; the last full capacity game the Scarlet Knights hosted was in November of 2019 against Michigan State. SHI Stadium, home of the Rutgers football team holds 52,454 spectators.
ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk

Old Bexhillians footballers show they can walk the walk

Originally designed for over-50s, walking football has developed since 2011 and enables sessions and competitions to be arranged involving squads of over-50s, over-60s, over-65s and over-70s. Bexhillians’ over-70s took part in their first large event when they travelled to Worthing to take on teams from Brighton, Portsmouth and the hosts...
Marshall County, ALadvertisergleam.com

Bama Club football fundraiser

Alabama is playing football this fall in a full stadium, and the Marshall County Bama Club has two tickets to each of the seven home games, along with a parking pass. The club has 100 tickets for sale at $100 each for an opportunity to win the game tickets and parking pass. All money raised will be used for local events to help students apply for admissions and scholarships, or to fund scholarships that will benefit students from Marshall County.
kniakrls.com

Central Rugby Club Wins National Tournament

The Central men’s rugby club completed its first season with a win in the championship game of the Challenge Bowl Bracket at the Collegiate Rugby Championships in New Orleans. The Dutch made it to that bracket after falling to Air Force and New Mexico Tech. In the Challenge Bowl Bracket,...
theface.com

Grenfell FC: ​“This football club is bigger than any one individual”

Darkness doesn’t come with an instruction manual. The template for survival is hidden. Torment has no guide. And yet it’s easy to forget that hope often exists in the most unlikely of places. This morning, on 6th June 2021, it exists on a football pitch in Hounslow, West London, beneath the flight path of Heathrow Airport.
newtown-ct.gov

Jeff Tolson Flag Football is BACK

It's fast paced, fun and total football action! Come and be a part of our Summer Flag Football Camp, back by popular demand. Participants will learn about football by playing the game. No experience necessary! Each participant will bring a water bottle, snack (no nut products) and plenty of enthusiasm. You're going to love this camp! *The camp will run outdoors, rain or shine. Jeffrey Tolson: Jeff is a school counselor at Newtown High School. He started this program over 10 years ago and it has grown exponentially because of its fun-first, all play style. Jeff has coached various sports from youth to high school varsity level. The focus of his program is teamwork, cooperation and sportsmanship. Hope to see you there! - Coach Jeff.
theoffsideline.com

Schools, youth and adult club rugby fixtures for 2021-22 season revealed

THE fixture schedules for schools, youth and adult club rugby next season have been published with the campaign to kick-off on 4th September. The first round of matches in the Tennent’s Premiership – the top tier of the men’s game – is as follows:. Musselburgh v GHA. Jed-Forest v Selkirk.
ksl.com

'Tears of happiness': Herriman rugby club celebrates improbable national championship

The Herriman rugby club team returns home after winning its first national title in program history, Sunday, June 20, 2021. The Mustangs rallied to beat Cleveland's St. Ignatius 21-17 in Saturday's championship. (Sean Walker, KSL.com) HERRIMAN — All year long, Herriman rugby coach Elvis Hansen had told his players, 'When you get to the last game of the year, I don't want to see tears.'
Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Iowa State has joined college football's club of great expectations

Matt Campbell had a dream. Not the dream that his long-suffering fans no doubt held in their hearts. Not the dream that maybe even his players embraced, that Iowa State football could go from irrelevant and ignored to respected and feared. Campbell knows that you don’t get to the top...
WorldWelwyn & Hatfield Times

Former Welwyn Rugby Club junior off to Tokyo Olympics

Helena Rowland could be in line for an Olympic gold medal - if her coach has anything to do with it. The former Welwyn Rugby Club junior has been selected for Team GB in the Rugby Sevens competition in Tokyo. Abbie Brown and Megan Jones will co-captain the squad which...