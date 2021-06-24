Old Skool Rugby Football Club is back

It's fast paced, fun and total football action! Come and be a part of our Summer Flag Football Camp, back by popular demand. Participants will learn about football by playing the game. No experience necessary! Each participant will bring a water bottle, snack (no nut products) and plenty of enthusiasm. You're going to love this camp! *The camp will run outdoors, rain or shine. Jeffrey Tolson: Jeff is a school counselor at Newtown High School. He started this program over 10 years ago and it has grown exponentially because of its fun-first, all play style. Jeff has coached various sports from youth to high school varsity level. The focus of his program is teamwork, cooperation and sportsmanship. Hope to see you there! - Coach Jeff.