Police, community talk race at forum
About 65 members of the community turned out to the latest Law Enforcement and You conversation regarding race and policing. Community Powerhouse, a group headed by the Rev. AnThony Pelham, hosted the event Thursday, June 17, at the Public Works Department Building. It was the third in a series of community conversation events hosted by Pelham and Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile. The event also featured interim Lancaster City Police Chief Philip Hall.www.thelancasternews.com