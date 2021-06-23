Cancel
Lancaster County, SC

Police, community talk race at forum

By Mac Banks
Lancaster News
 13 days ago

About 65 members of the community turned out to the latest Law Enforcement and You conversation regarding race and policing. Community Powerhouse, a group headed by the Rev. AnThony Pelham, hosted the event Thursday, June 17, at the Public Works Department Building. It was the third in a series of community conversation events hosted by Pelham and Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile. The event also featured interim Lancaster City Police Chief Philip Hall.

