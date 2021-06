Lovecraftian horror, also known as cosmic horror, is notorious for being one of the hardest genres to capture in the video game medium. Though there are plenty of games that do Lovecraftian horror justice, there are many more titles that just don’t capture the terror of things man was not meant to know. Sacrifice Your Friends doesn’t look particularly terrifying, but then, it’s not trying to scare you. This 1-4 player party brawler is trying to give you and your friends a variety of fun, Lovecraft-themed, dynamic arenas to navigate while trying to sacrifice each other to the Old Ones, and frankly, that sounds pretty great in its own right. Take a look at this deceptively cheerful trailer to learn more.