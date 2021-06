WASHINGTON — Stress has a way of infiltrating every aspect of life. It can even affect our relationships. You’re stressed out over a new project at work or an unexpected problem with your car, and before you know it you’re arguing with your spouse over who was supposed to clean the coffeemaker last night. Of course, there’s been no bigger stressor as of late than COVID-19. Interestingly, a new study finds that people who blame their stress on the pandemic more than on their significant other are both happier and better equipped to maintain their relationship.