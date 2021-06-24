AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

The India Cigar Club, CigarKings India, and Light ‘em Up announce a series of virtual meet-ups based on the successful concept of the Light ’em Up Lounge, which has accumulated 1 Million+ viewers over the past year across Europe and America. The trio has now formed to expand the popular show to Asia and the Middle East, starring special guests from the regional cigar industry and from overseas. The online event is organised to foster relationships, bring together like-minded premium cigar lovers, and give them a unique chance to interact with the special guests live on the show. No matter if you are already an aficionado or new to the cigar world, you are welcome to join the exclusive guest list starting today. The first special guest will be Mr. Sébastien M. Decoppet, Founder of Cavalier Genève Cigars, who established the brand just last year in India.