Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

By AP News
mymotherlode.com
 4 days ago

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between June 17-23, 2021. This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, where Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won a landslide victory in the country’s...

www.mymotherlode.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Middle East#Iran#Visual Journalism#Ap#The Associated Press#Yemeni#Saudi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Middle East
Related
Photographysandiegouniontribune.com

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

June 11 – 17, 2021. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Senior Photo Editor for Latin America & Caribbean Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.. Follow AP visual journalism:
Middle EastQuad Cities Onlines

Letter: A complicated Middle East

I am responding to a letter in Friday's paper that accuses Israel of a number of crimes against Palestinians. There is no doubt those in Gaza are suffering. Something must be done to give them space and dignity. However, the situation is not as simple as one might like to think.
Foreign PolicyGizmodo

DOJ Seizes Middle East News Sites for Allegedly Spreading Disinformation

The U.S. Department of Justice seized 36 domains associated with news outlets in Iran, Yemen, and Palestine on Tuesday, according to a press release from the DOJ. The websites were taken for allegedly promoting disinformation campaigns and for violating U.S. sanctions against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard and radical terrorist groups.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden needs a special envoy for Middle East normalization

Like much of the U.S.-Israel relationship, the historic normalization agreements between Israel and the Arab states have been tarnished by the partisan politicking of the American and Israeli leaders who signed them. Even now, in their shared quest for a second act, former leaders Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu have sought to leverage their involvement in the agreements for personal, political gains. The left — intuitively averse to all things Trump — has played into their hands: Progressives lament the accords as entrenching non-democratic regimes and undermining the prospects for peace with the Palestinians. Many progressives have sought to distance themselves as a result. The Biden administration must not let either side undermine this breakthrough. To the contrary, they should name a “Special Envoy for normalization” and prioritize making these deals their own.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

The new Middle East emerges in the Knesset

This month, Israeli political leaders announced a historic unity governing coalition — the most diverse ideological, political, and religious in the country’s history. Led by the centrist Yesh Atid party, in tandem with the firmly right-wing Yamina party, it draws on parties of Israeli Jews from the Left and the Right. But to secure its one-vote margin in Israel’s 120-seat Knesset, it will be joined for the first time by a party representing Israeli Arab Muslims. Politically, it is a marriage of convenience designed to oust Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, but its reverberations are being heard from Gaza to Tehran and well beyond.
Middle Eastceoworld.biz

Ranked: The Richest People In The Middle East, 2021

With a net worth of roughly $19.1 billion, Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud is the richest person in the Middle East for 2021, followed by Eyal Ofer (No. 2, $11.5 billion), John Fredriksen (No. 3, $11 billion); and Nassef Sawiris (No. 4, $9.2 billion). Idan Ofer is the fifth-richest person...
Worldcigarjournal.com

“Light ’em Up” comes to Asia and the Middle East

The India Cigar Club, CigarKings India, and Light ‘em Up announce a series of virtual meet-ups based on the successful concept of the Light ’em Up Lounge, which has accumulated 1 Million+ viewers over the past year across Europe and America. The trio has now formed to expand the popular show to Asia and the Middle East, starring special guests from the regional cigar industry and from overseas. The online event is organised to foster relationships, bring together like-minded premium cigar lovers, and give them a unique chance to interact with the special guests live on the show. No matter if you are already an aficionado or new to the cigar world, you are welcome to join the exclusive guest list starting today. The first special guest will be Mr. Sébastien M. Decoppet, Founder of Cavalier Genève Cigars, who established the brand just last year in India.
Middle EastDerrick

'Like a hell': Ethiopia airstrike survivors recall massacre

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Maerg was serving customers at his cafe in Ethiopia’s Tigray village of Togoga when the military airstrike occurred, filling the room with dust and bringing down debris that struck him on the head. “Everything was covered in black smoke, it was like a hell,” he...
WorldTimes Daily

The Latest: Israel's new leader urges youth to get vaccine

JERUSALEM — Israel’s new prime minister is urging the country’s youth to get vaccinated as coronavirus case numbers have crept up in recent days due to a localized outbreak of the Delta variant. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or...
Societykhqa.com

Companies celebrate Pride Month in US, not Middle East

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (SBG) — A number of corporations are signaling their support for the LGBTQ movement via social media, but a closer look reveals mixed messaging. Several multinational companies are displaying rainbow-themed imagery on their social media apps in countries like the U.S., where the LGBTQ movement is popular, but not in the Middle East, where same-sex marriage is illegal. In other cases, companies that advocate for LGBTQ people have donated to lawmakers who oppose the LGBTQ agenda in various states.
Public Safetytahawultech.com

A 6-year cyberespionage campaign uncovered in the Middle East

16 June 2021: Kaspersky has uncovered a long-standing cyberespionage campaign against Persian-speaking individuals in Iran. The group behind the malicious activity, dubbed Ferocious Kitten, has been active since at least 2015 and delivers a custom malware called “MarkiRAT” that steals data and can execute commands on the victim’s machine. The malware also has variants that can hijack the infected user’s Chrome browser and their Telegram app.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 2:33 p.m. EDT

Rescuers: Survivors could still be inside collapsed building. SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Rescue workers digging for a fifth day into the remnants of a collapsed Florida condo building stressed Monday that they could still find survivors in the rubble, a hope family members clung to even though no one has been pulled out alive since the first hours after the structure fell. Another body was recovered overnight, bringing the confirmed death toll to 10. But more than 150 people are still missing in Surfside. Their families rode buses Sunday to a nearby site to watch the intense rescue effort, which included firefighters, sniffer dogs and search experts using radar and sonar devices.
Worldinavateonthenet.net

Kraftwerk Living Technologies opens Middle East office

Austrain systems integrator Kraftwerk Living Technologies has announced the opening of its first Middle East office, which brings the total number of global offices to five. image: MD Stuart Taylor (middle) with the team on-site (left) and two of KLT's Austrian colleagues (right) Newly founded Kraft Werk Living Technologies is...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Ilhan Omar Condemns Joe Biden Ordering Air Strikes on Iran-backed Militias

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has condemned the U.S. air strikes on Iran-backed militias near the Iraq-Syria border on Sunday, which killed at least seven fighters. The bombardment took place a day before Israel's new president was scheduled to visit U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House. The U.S. carried out three airstrikes on Iranian targets on the border — two landed in Syria and the other landed in Iraq.
Businesswtaq.com

Middle East Domino’s Teams Up With Dairy Management Inc

Dairy Management Inc. (DMI) recently entered a partnership with Alamar Foods Company, which owns over 400 Domino’s stores in the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan area. The partnership will focus on about 300 locations in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to increase U.S. cheese sales. Amy Wagner,...