The Houston Dynamo are coming off a disappointing midweek loss to the LA Galaxy at the newly renamed PNC Stadium, formerly BBVA Stadium. The Dynamo had previously upset the top team in the Western Conference, the Seattle Sounders over the weekend, so the midweek 3-0 loss stung a little more than usual. This time they’re traveling to Q2 Stadium to finish off the newest Texas Derby member Austin FC. All three Texas teams have disappointed this season and are eliminated from playoff contention, but getting a good result against a new rival in their stadium will be what the team and fans need. The Dynamo and Austin split their matches earlier this season with Austin getting a 3-2 win in August and Houston getting a 3-0 win in September.

MLS ・ 12 DAYS AGO