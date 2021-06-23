Cancel
Real Estate

Estate Sale of Lois Smith Local Home Economics teacher, quilter

Times-Herald
 13 days ago

Estate Sale of Lois Smith Local Home Economics teacher, quilter, crafter 18 Elm St, Allegany NY Wed 6/30-Sat 7/3 8AM-3PM Glassware, Household Items, Collectibles Large selection of sewing/quilting goods, Craft items, Kitchenware, seasonal decorations + much more!

www.oleantimesherald.com
Lois Smith
#Quilter#Elm St#Household Items#Collectibles Large#Craft#Kitchenware
