Estate Sale of Lois Smith Local Home Economics teacher, quilter

Thursday 7/1 Friday 7/2 Saturday 7/3 , 8-3 8-3 8-2, 198 Lakeview Dr. Many beautiful furniture pieces to choose from including a 5 piece queen size bedroom suite, 4 piece queen size bedroom suite, small storage bench, 3 Ethan Allen display cabinets, Ethan Allen table with 6 chairs & China hutch, glass top sofa table, mirrored credenza, black leather massage chair, butler specialty half table, small drop leaf table, Catnapper brand lift chair, Braxton Culler ratton loveseat & chair, Rowe furniture sofa & chair with ottoman, glass top coffee table, 2 swivel rocker chairs, floor lamps, rugs, florals, mirrors, ladies clothes size petite medium and shoes size 7&7 1/2, jewelry armoire, jewelry,linens, bedding, filing cabinets, corner desk, patio serving cart, yard art, planters, kitchenware, small kitchen appliances, yard tools, and so much more. Go to www.gailssale.com for more pictures.