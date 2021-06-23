Free Abbott Rapid COVID Self Tests Available To EBT Cardholders In Philly Walgreens

One local church is offering COVID-19 testing and vaccinations this weekend in Tuscaloosa. Many people in Alabama have received the vaccine and more are still in the process of receiving the vaccine. The United States has made progress however despite the vaccine and even some states trying to relax social distancing guidelines and even eliminating masks. It is still vitally important to get tested for yourself, your family and your community. The U.S. will not meet its 4th of July goal of having the majority of adults vaccinated, and only 33 percent have been vaccinated in the state of Alabama.