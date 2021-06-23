Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Free Abbott Rapid COVID Self Tests Available To EBT Cardholders In Philly Walgreens

By Brandpoint (BPT)
Norristown Times Herald
 8 days ago

(BPT) - Free rapid COVID-19 testing is now available to Pennsylvania EBT cardholders in the city of Philadelphia thanks to Abbott and Walgreens. Now until July 4th at all 16 Walgreens stores in Philadelphia, EBT ACCESS cardholders can simply present their ACCESS cards and pick up two two-count packs of the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Self Test for free, for up to five people per household. This means that an EBT cardholder with a spouse and three dependents can receive 10 packs (20 tests in total) per week.

