Researchers observe brain's responses to vagus nerve stimulation during sleep and wakefulness
For the first time, researchers from the Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine at The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research have characterized the brain's responses to vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) at various states of sleep and wakefulness. The new study, published in the journal Cerebral Cortex, adds to a growing body of research on the role of the vagus nerve in brain function and will also help health care providers to select optimal clinical practices of using VNS to treat diseases.www.news-medical.net