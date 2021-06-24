Cancel
Researchers observe brain's responses to vagus nerve stimulation during sleep and wakefulness

News-Medical.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time, researchers from the Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine at The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research have characterized the brain's responses to vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) at various states of sleep and wakefulness. The new study, published in the journal Cerebral Cortex, adds to a growing body of research on the role of the vagus nerve in brain function and will also help health care providers to select optimal clinical practices of using VNS to treat diseases.

www.news-medical.net
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study examines brain scans of COVID-19 patients

In a Journal of Neuroimaging analysis of data obtained from 193 patients with COVID-19 who had brain and/or spine imaging and a lumbar puncture because of neurologic symptoms, investigators found that imaging results were related to the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in the cerebrospinal fluid. The results were called central nervous...
WashingtonExaminer

Scientists discover potentially dangerous metals in brains of Alzheimer's patients

Scientists have discovered particles of copper and iron in the brains of deceased Alzheimer’s patients, a discovery that could lead to new treatments for the disease. In an article in the journal Science Advances, researchers from Keele University and the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom found traces of the elemental forms of copper and iron in amyloid plaque, proteins that form in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients.
Daily Mail

Boosting levels of a specific protein in blood cells could stave off symptoms of Alzheimer's by minimizing oxygen deprivation in the brain, mouse study finds

A protein in red blood cells could have the ability to prevent aging in the brain, a new study suggests. In research on mice conducted at the University of Texas, scientists discovered that mice whose brains were missing this protein - called ADORA2B - were more likely to experience cognitive decline as they got older.
Sciencespring.org.uk

Signs Of Intelligence: 22 Fascinating Indicators Of A High IQ

Signs of intelligence include better rhythm, liking dark humour, being prone to worry, sleeping late, high self-control and new ideas. Signs of intelligence are many and varied and go way beyond a standard IQ test. This is partly because intelligence has so many different aspects to it. Here are 22...
ScienceEurekAlert

Researchers find human infant brains, bodies are active during new sleep stage

Human babies do even more than we thought while sleeping. A new study from University of Iowa researchers provides further insights into the coordination that takes place between infants' brains and bodies as they sleep. The Iowa researchers have for years studied infants' twitching movements during REM sleep and how...
ScienceFuturity

Your brain biology may explain ‘doomscrolling’

The biology of our brains may play a role in “doomscrolling,” according to new research. The term “doomscrolling” describes the act of endlessly scrolling through bad news on social media and reading every worrisome tidbit that pops up, a habit that unfortunately seems to have become common during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Anti-aging Protein in Red Blood Cells Helps Prevent Mental Decline, Poor Memory and Hearing Deficits

Mice lacking ADORA2B in their blood exhibit accelerated aging, including poor memory and hearing deficits. Research conducted by Qiang et al has discovered a link between a protein in red blood cells and age-related decline in cognitive performance. Published in the open access journal PLOS Biology on June 17th, 2021, the study shows that depleting mouse blood of the protein ADORA2B leads to faster declines in memory, delays in auditory processing, and increased inflammation in the brain.
HealthThrive Global

Jason Piper of Build Better Sleep: “Stimulation control at night”

Stimulation control at night — I am guilty of this on some nights; I can get sucked into my phone reading articles or scrolling social media and lose track of time. When I finally look up it’s an hour past when I wanted to go to sleep. All day long our bodies are like antenna for stimuli. Light from screens, noise from traffic, coworkers, televisions, and the millions of other things all vying for our attention. It should make sense that it is unrealistic to expect your brain to go from 100 mph to 0 mph as soon as it hits the pillow.
Diseases & Treatmentsptproductsonline.com

This is How Parkinson’s Spreads in the Brain, Researchers Suggest

Entangled proteins in brain cells enable Parkinson’s disease to spread, according to researchers from the University of Guelph, in Cell Reports. This discovery may ultimately help researchers devise new therapies and improve quality of life for people with the neurodegenerative disease, according to a media release from University of Guelph.
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists discover 84 new genes linked to dementia

In a new study from the University of Exeter, researchers found how genes are regulated in dementia, and they discovered 84 new genes linked to the disease. They analyzed data from more than 1,400 people across six different studies, in a meta-analysis. These studies had used brain samples from people who had died with Alzheimer’s disease.
Best Life

If You Do This at Night, It May Be an Early Sign of Parkinson's, Study Says

The older you get, the more you worry about the various conditions that can strike later in life, from dementia to arthritis to Parkinson's disease. But knowledge is power, and knowing the early signs of these illnesses can help you get treatment faster if you do develop one down the line. Sometimes, however, these symptoms can be hard to spot. One recent study found that certain sleep behavior could be connected to Parkinson's disease. Read on to find out if your nighttime habits mean you should be talking to a doctor.
HealthScientific American

Pupil Size Is a Marker of Intelligence

It has been said that “the eyes are the window to the soul,” but new research suggests that they may be a window to the brain as well. Our pupils respond to more than just the light. They indicate arousal, interest or mental exhaustion. Pupil dilation is even used by the FBI to detect deception. Now work conducted in our laboratory at the Georgia Institute of Technology suggests that baseline pupil size is closely related to individual differences in intelligence. The larger the pupils, the higher the intelligence, as measured by tests of reasoning, attention and memory. In fact, across three studies, we found that the difference in baseline pupil size between people who scored the highest on the cognitive tests and those who scored the lowest was large enough to be detected by the unaided eye.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study finds new clues to explain how Alzheimer’s disease spreads in the brain

Case Western Reserve University researchers studying prions-;misfolded proteins that cause lethal incurable diseases-;have identified for the first time surface features of human prions responsible for their replication in the brain. The ultimate goal of the research is to help design a strategy to stop prion disease in humans-;and, ultimately, to...
Vice

Scientists Discover 'Time Cells' In the Brain That Enable 'Mental Time Travel'

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. When we recall past events in our lives, we can often mentally replay an experience in the exact sequential order that it happened. Revisiting these episodic memories may feel like a seamless and ordinary activity, but the ability for our brains to encode events in temporal order—and then draw them up as sequential recollections later on—is an ongoing scientific mystery.
Diseases & TreatmentsNeuroscience News

Brain Energy Deficits Linked to Migraine Susceptibility

Summary: Study sheds new light on how migraines may occur and why those who are susceptible to migraines see improvements in symptoms as they age. Individuals who experience migraines are prone to a brain energy deficit between attacks, whether through increased demand or inadequate energy production according to a new analysis which finds that an energy impairment may cause brain oxidative stress, triggering a migraine as a protective response.
EatThis

5 Sure Signs You've Ruined Your Brain, Say Experts

Your brain. As long as the body's command center seems to be in reasonably working order, most of us don't think too much about it. But many experts say it's time to get more proactive about our brain health, which can deteriorate as we get older. The number of people living with dementia worldwide is expected to triple by 2050, as the population ages and life expectancy increases. Although there is no cure for dementia at present, several studies have found you can take action to keep your brain healthy—and there are many destructive patterns that can wreck this incredibly vital organ. Read on, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 19 Ways You're Ruining Your Body, Say Health Experts.
CancerMedicalXpress

Study says failure to rid amyloid beta protein from brain may lead to Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's disease is one of medicine's most elusive thieves, a disease that slowly and irreversibly robs a person's ability to think, reason, remember and maintain normal body functioning. The underlying cause of Alzheimer's disease is unknown, but researchers believe that one of the prime suspects is a microscopic fragment of protein known as amyloid beta (Aß). Scientific evidence suggests that tangled, sticky masses of Aß called plaques disrupt communication between brain cells and eventually, lead to their death.
ScienceEurekAlert

Research identifies new ways to try and prevent lethal blood clots

Scientists have made a breakthrough in understanding the process that leads to a blood clot forming in the lungs - a condition that kills more than two thousand people in the UK each year. The clot forms a pulmonary embolism or blockage, cutting off blood flow to major blood vessels...