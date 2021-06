On tonight’s edition of WWE Smackdown, the show opened up with Dominik Mysterio not being on the show and with Rey Mysterio cutting a promo on Roman Reigns after Reigns powerbombed Dominik. The alleged ‘injuries’ of Mysterio were what was being pushed to the WWE universe. Ringside News is reporting that this could either be a short stay off of WWE programming for the younger Mysterio or rather just a way for Dominik to get involved in his upcoming WWE Hell in a Cell match tonight on Smackdown. This recently fired WWE superstar was almost named Dominik Mysterio’s girlfriend.