Kerala ePass – Jagratha Covid Pass Online Registration, Kerala e-Curfew Pass Apply Online, Instructions, Status Check

Cover picture for the articleKerala ePass – Jagratha Covid Pass Apply Online and Track Status can be done successfully through the official web portal ie., www.covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in. So individuals and visitors who want to apply for the Kerala Covid-19 Curfew E Pass are advised to check out this ultimate guide on Kerala ePass and follow the procedure carefully. Also, you can avail the detailed information about Kerala Jagratha Covid Pass Registration, instructions, a list of required documents, etc. from this page. Make sure to use these available links and directly jump into the necessary details on Kerala Movement Pass for Inter-state, district, or other states travel during Lockdown.

