Kerala ePass – Jagratha Covid Pass Online Registration, Kerala e-Curfew Pass Apply Online, Instructions, Status Check

Punjab ePass – Curfew Pass Registration at ePassCovid19.pais.net.in: After having the previous lockdown experience, the Punjab state government took strictly about this second wave of coronavirus spread and imposed a strict lockdown in the state. The government of Punjab stated lockdown guidelines and prohibited citizens to step out of their houses. However, they have introduced a Punjab curfew pass for individuals and groups who serve the public with essential items in this pandemic situation. Individuals who wish to visit the Punjab state in case of any emergency should apply for Punjab E-Registration and travel during the lockdown. Find more information about the Punjab Movement epass from the below links and gain proper knowledge.