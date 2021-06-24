Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Philippine air force Blackhawk helicopter crashes, killing 6

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A recently delivered Philippine assault helicopter crashed during a night training exercise north of Manila, killing all six air force personnel on board, officials said Thursday.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said it was still unknown why the S-70i Blackhawk helicopter carrying three pilots and three crewmen crashed Wednesday night near Clark Air Base, a former American military base that is now a bustling industrial and recreation complex.

“No survivors have been found,” air force spokesman Lt. Col. Maynard Mariano said, adding that similar Blackhawks have been grounded amid an investigation into the crash. “We grieve for the loss.”

The helicopter took off from Clark in Pampanga province for the two-hour training excercise but failed to return as scheduled. A search and rescue team later found the wreckage, Mariano said without elaborating.

The Defense Department finalized a deal to acquire 16 of the Blackhawks for $241 million in 2019 under a military program to modernize one of Asia’s most ill-equipped and underfunded militaries.

Aside from fighting decades-long communist and Muslim insurgencies, the military has been under pressure to acquire more equipment and weapons to defend its territories and claimed areas in the disputed South China Sea.

The helicopter that crashed was among six that were delivered in November. The rest of the Blackhawks will be received by the military within the year, Mariano said.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

489K+
Followers
261K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delfin Lorenzana
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philippine Air Force#Blackhawks#Ap#Defense#American#The Defense Department#Muslim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Philippines
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Albuquerque, NMMilitary.com

Air Force Investigating After Squadron Commander Dies in Qatar

A lieutenant colonel with the Air National Guard has died while deployed to Qatar in support of the fight against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, the Defense Department announced Sunday. Lt. Col. James Willis, 55, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, died Saturday in a non-combat incident at Al Udeid...
Aerospace & Defensevanceairscoop.com

Air Force aids TBM Avenger pilot who crashed in ocean

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. (AFNS) — On a warm, sunny Saturday afternoon, a pilot mans the controls of a TBM Avenger, a U.S. Navy warplane, as he soars over Cocoa Beach, Fla. As he prepares to perform aerial maneuvers and entertain thousands, he soon discovers a problem. At approximately...
Aerospace & Defenseairforce-technology.com

MD Helicopters to support Afghan Air Force’s Cayuse Warrior helicopters

Aerospace manufacturer MD Helicopters (MDHI) has secured two independent contract awards from the US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, US. Valued at $43.9m, the contracts support the Afghan Air Force’s (AAF) MD 530F Cayuse Warrior light attack helicopters. Built by MD Helicopters, MD 530F Cayuse Warrior is an armed...
Accidentsnewsfinale.com

Russian Military Helicopter Crash Kills 3: Report

A Russian military helicopter on a training flight crashed on Thursday evening near Saint Petersburg, killing three people, local authorities said. The Mi-8, which belonged to the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia), was carrying three crew members who were all killed in the crash, according to a spokesperson quoted by the local online news site Fontanka.
Aerospace & Defensealert5.com

Philippine Defense Secretary says F-16s too expensive

One day after the U.S. cleared the sale of 12 F-16s to Philippines, the country’s Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says the price of the foreign military sales package is too high. Graphic: Lockheed Martin. Lorenzana told INQUIRER.net that the Philippine Air Force (PAF) “is evaluating others.” He had previously said...
Texas StateSFGate

Air Force cadet 1 of 2 killed in small plane crash in Texas

CLEBURNE, Texas (AP) — An U.S. Air Force Academy cadet was one of two people killed in the crash of a small plane south of Fort Worth, Texas, this week, a military official said. Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, said...
Militarymeadowlakenow.com

Software glitch contributed to fatal naval helicopter crash that killed six

OTTAWA — A military investigation has found that a software glitch played a major role in the deadly crash of a Cyclone helicopter off the coast of Greece last year. The military’s flight safety directorate says manual inputs to the flight controls overrode the aircraft’s automation system, causing the naval helicopter to plummet into the Ionian Sea, killing all six personnel on board.
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

Italian Minister of Defense attends Leonardo’s delivery of HH-139B helicopter to the Italian Air Force

Estimated reading time 4 minutes, 58 seconds. Italian Minister of Defense Lorenzo Guerini and Italian Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Alberto Rosso recently attended the acceptance ceremony of an Italian Air Force HH-139B helicopter during an official visit to Leonardo’s helicopter facility in Vergiate (Italy). Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo, Leonardo General Manager Lucio Valerio Cioffi, and Leonardo Helicopters’ MD Gian Piero Cutillo were also in attendance. During the visit to the facility, the authorities were shown the company’s industrial capabilities, products and advanced technologies, which are fully representative of Leonardo’s leadership in the vertical flight domain and preserve in-country strategic technological capabilities.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

US Air Force To Use Autonomous Flying Cars to Pick Up The Injured

Using flying cars and eVTOLs could drastically change the way the U.S. Air Force operates in the future. They could immensely assist medevac situations, for instance, as they could act as flying ambulances by autonomously flying to a remote airfield, landing vertically so that an injured troop member could hop aboard, strap into its wearable technologies to monitor their condition, and fly off to a site where the person can be safely looked after.
Aerospace & Defensethedrive.com

Air Force Says Hypersonic Missile Tests Could Kill Four Snails And 90 Clams

A USAF report cites a range of environmental impacts that could be caused by missile testing including the highly anticipated ARRW live-fire test. The U.S. Air Force (USAF) has determined that future tests of the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon hypersonic boost-glide vehicle, or ARRW, could result in the deaths of four Top Shell snails and up to 90 clams at Kwajalein Atoll in the South Pacific.
Aerospace & DefenseMilitary.com

F-16 Pilot's Runway Death Forces Reckoning Over Tight Flight Hours, Training Gaps

Editor's note: This is the first of a two-part series about the fatal accident of 1st Lt. David Schmitz, an F-16 pilot at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina. Valerie Rudolph wasn't the waitress assigned to a table full of Air Force C-17 Globemaster III pilots and loadmasters taking a dinner break at Olive Garden while in Las Cruces, New Mexico, for a military exercise in 2011.
Aerospace & Defensenewspotng.com

Air Force Denies Killing 1,000 Cows In Nasarawa

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has denied killing over 1,000 cows in Keana and Doma Local Government Areas of the state. Newspot earlier reported that Fulani herders in the state had accused the Nigerian military of killing over 1,000 cows in multiple attacks on Fulani settlements in the state. According...
Accidentspoandpo.com

Helicopter crash in Leningrad region kills 3 people

All three crew members on board the Mi-8 type military helicopter died, TASS news agency reported, citing the press service of the Northwestern National Guard District. A fire erupted on board the helicopter after the crash, which was on a training flight. ■