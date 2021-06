Former NBA Player Raja Bell joins Colin Cowherd for more playoff talk, including his reflections on his time as a Phoenix Sun. Hear what Bell has to say about Chris Paul's role with the Suns and whether he deserved to win the MVP award, along with Kawhi Leonard in Los Angeles. Bell also discusses Kawhi's role with the Clippers and whether Game 5 will be his final game in their uniform, along with the referees' decision to not review the late out-of-bounds call in Game 4 of the Suns - Clippers series. He also breaks down how the Milwaukee Bucks should defend Trae Young moving forward.