HDT Automotive to Acquire Veritas

By Graeme Roberts
just-auto.com
 11 days ago

HDT Automotive has agreed to acquire Veritas AG. HDT designs, engineers and manufactures thermal management systems worldwide and the acquisition creates a global leader in fluid handling systems with annual revenue approaching $1bn. Veritas is an automotive supplier based in Gelnhausen, Germany, with expertise in elastomers, plastics and metal for...

www.just-auto.com
Economymodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Expands By 39.8%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the May 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

GM Invests In Controlled Thermal Resources For U.S. Lithium Production

With the auto industry seemingly accelerating their launch plans for electric vehicles on an almost daily basis, actually figuring out who will buy all of these vehicles is just one part of a very big puzzle to solve for success. Before these vehicles hit the streets, manufacturers will have to build out a whole new supply chain. The current volume of battery production for EVs is just a small fraction of what will be needed to eventually supply nearly 100 million vehicles a year globally. Building more batteries will require more raw materials like lithium. That’s where Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR) comes in for General Motors.
California StatePosted by
Fortune

GM invests in California lithium project to power its electric-vehicle batteries

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. General Motors is investing millions of dollars in a pioneering project to extract lithium—a critical metal in electric-vehicle batteries—from superheated waters deep under California, throwing its weight behind a drive to produce lithium sustainably while reducing U.S. reliance on foreign supplies.
Economyjust-auto.com

Chip shortage in autos to end in Q3 – SAIC

In remarks that run counter to other warnings on the longevity of the semiconductor crisis impacting the global auto industry, SAIC’s chairman has said that he expects the situation in China to return to normal in the third quarter. The Chairman of Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC), Chen Hong, said...
Energy Industryjust-auto.com

Flex fuel for India, EV battery recycling, new Bosch chief – the week

India is considering making flex-fuel engines mandatory for automakers, according to remarks made by a government minister. Local media reports have cited union minister Nitin Gadkari saying that a decision to confirm the move will be taken within 10 days. He said the move – which would see cheaper bio-ethanol supplied for automotive use – would help farmers and boost the Indian economy. Bakar Sadik Agwan, senior automotive consulting analyst at GlobalData, said the latest development came two weeks after the government brought forward the cut-off date for 20% ethanol blending petrol programme (E20) from 2030 to 2025. The production mandate for ‘all flex-fuels vehicles’, if implemented, will be a major milestone in the Indian automotive sector but it will have its own sets of benefits and challenges. “The government’s swift attention to biofuels is a result of the increasing economic burden attributable to high crude-based fuel prices recently,” Agwan says. “India has a surplus of feedstock required for ethanol production, ensuring adequate supply for fuel production. Increase in ethanol blending can help the government to reduce oil imports, reduce carbon emission and curb fuel prices.” Agwan noted that there has been a push by the government in the past to increase ethanol blending in petrol for cost and environmental benefits. The National Policy on Biofuels, approved in 2018, aims at blending 10% ethanol in petrol by 2022 and 20% by 2025. Presently, about 8.5% of ethanol is mixed with petrol.
BusinessBay News 9

General Motors invests in company extracting lithium from the Salton Sea

General Motors announced Friday that it is investing in a company working to extract lithium from the Salton Sea. The multimillion-dollar investment in Controlled Thermal Resources, based in Imperial Valley, will provide a key resource as the Detroit auto maker strives to sell only zero-emissions vehicles by 2035. “Lithium is...
California StateArs Technica

General Motors looks to California for its next lithium supply

The world's automakers are going to need a jaw-dropping amount of lithium as they transition to building electric vehicles en masse. Lithium isn't exactly rare, but analysts say that the mining industry isn't really prepared for the coming level of demand as companies like Tesla seek to lock up tens of thousands of tons of lithium salts a year from places like Australia and China.
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Amid auto dealer consolidation trend, LaFontaine acquires Ralph Thayer Automotive

LaFontaine Automotive Group on Thursday announced it has acquired Livonia-based Ralph Thayer Automotive, just the latest example of an accelerating consolidation trend among auto dealerships navigating a rapidly-changing industry. LaFontaine itself has been on something of an acquisition spree. The group — which includes 44 retail franchises, six collision centers...
Carssemiengineering.com

New Design Approaches For Automotive

The push toward increasing autonomy in automotive is driving new approaches in electronics development. Instead of designing individual components, the focus now is on modeling in context. The ultimate goal is to create an executable specification based on industry-accepted standards, with enough flexibility to be able to customize that spec...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Automotive Radar Sensors Market Estimates Boost in Automotive 2021 | Top Section Players – Autoliv, Continental, Delphi Automotive

The global Automotive Radar Sensors Market investigated the popular situation in the descriptions, arrangements, applications, and business chain structure. The Automotive Radar Sensors Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive aspect study, and key regions, etc. in the global Automotive Radar Sensors Manufacturers. Automotive Radar Sensors Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing method. The process is analyzed completely with respect to Manufacturers, regional study, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications, and the actual process of the entire Automotive Radar Sensors industry.
Rochester, NYwxxinews.org

Bob Johnson Auto Group acquires Dorschel Automotive

There’s another major merger in the local automotive world. On Tuesday, it was announced that the Bob Johnson Auto Group is acquiring all nine Dorschel Automotive Group locations on West Henrietta Road, adding nine new brands – Toyota, Nissan, Kia, Lexus, Infiniti, Maserati, VW, Mini Cooper and Alfa Romeo – to the company's portfolio.
Economyrubbernews.com

Automotive News lists 2021 top suppliers

DETROIT—As disruptive as the global microchip shortage has been to auto makers and suppliers so far this year, it is also simply the latest in a long line of challenges that have thwarted business planning and outlooks around the industry since the waning days of 2019. Much of that disruption...
EconomySunderland Echo

Automotive firms set out plans to drive forward

These ambitions are contained in The North East Automotive Alliance’s Trade Group strategy for the next 12 months. Established in 2019, the Trade Group supports member firms trade activity through networking, collaboration and shared best practice. Its 2021 strategy – formulated using updated intelligence received in a members’ survey –...
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Kongsberg Automotive appoints Frank Heffter as new CFO

Kongsberg Automotive continues to strengthen the leadership team with Frank Heffter joining the company on July 1, 2021. Frank will formally take over as Chief Financial Officer from Norbert Loers effective, July 29, 2021. Frank joins Kongsberg Automotive from OC Oerlikon Corporation, where he was the Head of Group Controlling...
Carsam-online.com

Automotive Technician

£26,000 – £28,000 Base (£38,000- £40,000 OTE) Plus Excellent Benefits + Full Manufacturer & Product Training. We are the No.1 volume group in the UK formed in 2003 by merging a number of well-established Toyota and Lexus dealerships from London and surrounding areas. Operating out of our state of the art showrooms and employing in excess of 500 staff members, we are committed to ensure each customer receives the very best level of service and experience every time they visit or contact us.
Livonia, MICrain's Detroit Business

Deal to buy German supplier to boost HDT Automotive to $1 billion in revenue

Livonia-based auto supplier HDT Automotive Solutions LLC is acquiring Germany's oldest rubber manufacturer in a transaction that will create a company approaching $1 billion in annual revenue. The deal to buy Veritas AG is expected to close at the end of October, according to a Wednesday news release. Financial terms...
Businessthepaypers.com

Openpay to acquire automotive BNPL provider Payment Assist

Openpay, an Australia-based Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) provider, is set to acquire Payment Assist, a UK-based automotive BNPL provider, in a deal worth up to USD 39.8 million. The acquisition is being regarded as one of the largest made by a BNPL firm in the UK to date. Subject to regulatory approval, Payment Assist is set to be acquired for USD 16 million upfront, plus an earn-out component of up to USD 23.7 million. Openpay anticipates that the buy will be completed in the first half of the financial year 2022.
Carssignalscv.com

3 Innovations Set to Transform the Automotive Sector

The cars we drive have changed tremendously in the last decade, and this is just the beginning. We now have autonomous vehicles, app-enabled on-demand car services, and electric cars. These make driving easier–and cars more comfortable. But buying cars isn’t easy. We live in the age of information where customers...
EconomyIndustry Week

Which Automotive OEMs Have the Best Supplier Relations?

Surprisingly, in the thick of a pandemic year, four of six U.S. and Japanese OEMs improved their supplier relations in Plante Moran's annual North American Automotive OEM--Supplier Working Relations Index Study. Toyota, Honda and GM were tops this year in the survey. The survey respondents consisted of 841 salespeople from...