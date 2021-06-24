Cancel
BOK’s Lee: An orderly policy normalisation will begin this year

By Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a press conference on Thursday, the Bank of Korea (BOK) Governor Lee Ju-yeol said that he is planning “an orderly exit” from the current easy-money policy. He said that he is thinking of raising rates “within this year,” though the exact timing and pace will depend on economic conditions.

