Flash UK PMI signals record surge in employment, but also hints at higher wages

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA further near-record increase in demand recorded by the PMI survey encouraged more companies to take on extra staff during June, driving the largest monthly rise in employment in the PMI survey's 23-year history. The survey's composite Employment Index provides a reliable advance guide to the official employment data, which...

Related
BusinessForexTV.com

Russia Services Growth Remains Strong

Russia’s service sector grew at a softer pace in June, data from IHS Markit showed on Monday. The services Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 56.5 in June from 57.5 in May. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. New business increased at a softer pace in June and...
Middle Easttribuneledgernews.com

UAE private sector outlook improves for 7th consecutive month

Jul. 5—DUBAI — The UAE non-oil private sector saw a slightly weaker improvement in business conditions in June, but the outlook for future activity improved for the seventh month in a row. The UAE's private sector also recorded the fastest growth in nearly two-and-a-half years, in terms of new job...
BusinessForexTV.com

South Africa Private Sector Growth Slows In June

South Africa’s private sector expanded at a softer pace in June, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday. The headline Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 51.0 in June from 53.2 in May. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. Output declined for the first time in six...
Constructionkfgo.com

UK construction activity grows at fastest rate since 1997 – PMI

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s construction industry recorded its fastest growth in 24 years last month, bolstered by a jump in demand for new homes and commercial property, but the sector was beset by a record rise in the cost of raw materials. The monthly purchasing managers’ index data underscored the...
Businessactionforex.com

UK PMI construction rose to 24-yr high at 66.3, but positive sentiment eased

UK PMI Construction rose to 66.3 in June, up from 64.2, above expectation of 63.5. That’s also the highest level in exactly 24 years. Markit said the recovery was led by house building and commercial work. Supplier delivery times lengthened to the greatest extent on record. Input price inflation also reached the highest since survey began in April 1997.
EconomyPosted by
Financial World

Eurozone business growth hits 15-yr high as restrictions ease, demand unleashed

On Monday, a survey data from IHS Markit Ltd., the London-based British-American financial information provider, had unveiled that the 26-member bloc’s business activities had accelerated by the steepest pace in more than a decade and a half in June, as a widespread ease of restrictions following an acceleration in vaccination campaigns seemingly had led to a torrential high-tide in the Euro zone’s vast service sectors.
ConstructionShareCast

UK construction surges as economy reopens - PMI

New orders fuelled the fastest rise in UK construction activity for 24 years but the sector faces rising costs, a survey showed. The IHS Markit/CIPS purchasing managers' index rose to 66.3 in June from 64.2 a month earlier - the biggest rise since June 1997 - as the sector continued to emerge from the Covid-19 crisis.
Marketspoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Advances Towards 1.39

IHS Markit reported on Monday that firms in the UK’s services industry are contending with shortages, backlogs, and rising prices – conditions that slowed the speedy recovery across UK companies slightly in June having surged in May, although it remained robust. The data provider’s UK service sector Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slipped to 62.4 from a 24-year high of 62.9 in May. Despite the slight decline, the reading still shows a strong rise in activity.
Businesskfgo.com

Business is soaring for UK services firms, and so are prices – PMI

LONDON (Reuters) – The post-lockdown bounce-back for British services firms eased only slightly in June but price pressures jumped by the most on record, adding to signs of a further rise in inflation ahead, a survey showed on Monday. The IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index for the sector edged down...
Posted by
newschain

Inflation and pent-up demand cools services sector recovery

The UK’s all-important services industry continued its rapid recovery, although the speed of growth cooled from highs set in May, according to new data. The closely-followed IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) recorded a reading of 62.4 for June – down from 62.9 for May, but still representing some of the fastest growth in output for 24 years.
Businesswibqam.com

Euro zone business activity soared in June as lockdowns lifted

LONDON (Reuters) – Euro zone businesses expanded activity at the fastest rate in 15 years in June as the easing of more coronavirus restrictions brought life back to the bloc’s dominant service industry, a survey showed on Monday. But that surge in growth has come at a cost as inflationary...
Businessactionforex.com

UK PMI services finalized at 62.4, composite at 62.2

UK PMI Services was finalized at 62.4 in June, down slightly from May’s 62.9. That’s still the second-highest reading since October 2013. PMI Composite dropped to 62.2, down from 62.9. That’s also the second-highest reading since January 1998. Tim Moore, Economics Director at IHS Markit: “The service sector recovery remained...
BusinessShareCast

Eurozone business activity hits 15-year high in June

Business activity in the eurozone hit a 15-year high in June as coronavirus restrictions eased but cost pressures remained a concern, with inflation hitting its strongest since September 2000, according to a survey released on Monday. IHS Markit’s final composite purchasing managers’ index rose to 59.5 from 57.1 in May,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

India's June services activity shrinks at fastest rate in 11-months

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Activity in India’s dominant services sector contracted sharply in June as tighter restrictions to contain a resurgence of coronavirus cases hammered demand and forced firms to shed jobs at a rapid clip, a private survey showed on Monday. Asia’s third largest economy, which has already recorded more...
MarketsDailyFx

British Pound (GBP/USD) Nudges Higher, UK PMIs Beat Original Forecasts

Sterling slightly better bid, cable around 1.3850. UK PMIs beat original forecasts. GBP/USD continues to pare back recent losses, helped today by slightly better than expected UK PMI data. The final prints beat expectations and came up just shy of last month’s blockbuster figures. According to data provider IHS Markit. ‘UK service providers reported another steep increase in business activity during June, with the speed of recovery only marginally slower than the peak seen in May. The rapid turnaround in business and consumer spending since the roll-back of pandemic restrictions led to the fastest rate of job creation for seven years’. While business activity remains strong, it was noted in the press release that price rises from service providers ‘ was the fastest since July 1996 and the cost of living is set to rise in the coming months’.
BusinessBusiness Insider

European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Composite PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Final composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from euro area and the UK are due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.30 am ET, Sweden's services PMI data is due for June. At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee is slated...
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

Brazil PMI Shows Fastest Service Sector Growth Since 2013: IHS Markit

BRASILIA, Jul 5 (Reuters) – Private sector business activity in Brazil came to life in June, a survey of purchasing managers showed on Monday, driven by the fastest pace of growth in the services sector in more than eight years. New trade orders from the service sector, new exports and...
Businessnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Saudi job creation accelerates to 19-month high as inflation eases

Jul. 5—RIYADH — Saudi job creation jumped to a 19-month high in June as business activity was bolstered by a sharp rise in new orders, IHS Markit said. Its purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey revealed that while input prices rose again over the month, some signs emerged that inflation may have peaked.

