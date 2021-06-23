Cancel
Denso invests in Seurat Technologies

just-auto.com
 11 days ago

Denso has announced it has invested in Seurat Technologies, participating in the metal additive manufacturer’s Series B funding round. The investment will help speed the development and commercialization of Seurat’s patented additive manufacturing technology and is Denso’s latest move to bolster its digital transformation. Seurat claims its ‘Area Printing’ technology...

www.just-auto.com
Businessaithority.com

Accel-KKR Completes Acquisition of Navis

Companies to Accelerate Technology Innovation & Strategic M&A Investments Needed to Optimize Operations, Improve Visibility & Control Across the Global Supply Chain. Navis, the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global cargo handling industry, announced that leading technology investment firm Accel-KKR has completed the acquisition of Navis LLC with all business units and employees transferred by the end of 2021. The acquisition was first announced in March 2021.
Businessjust-auto.com

StoreDot forms Global Advisory Board

The board will be led by StoreDot executive chairman and former Global Head of BP Ventures, David Gilmour. It will provide expertise in battery science, electric vehicle infrastructure, automotive industry integration and funding. The board will help guide StoreDot’s leadership team as it scales up to commercialise its technology and supply car makers with mass produced, fast charging battery technologies.
phocuswire.com

JetBlue Technology Ventures invests in short-term rental analyst Transparent

JetBlue Technology Ventures, a subsidiary of JetBlue Airways, is investing in Transparent, which provides market intelligence for the short-term rental industry. The amount of the investment is not being disclosed, but Transparent says it brings its total funding to date to $2.8 million, with prior investors including K Fund, Highgate Ventures and Kima Ventures.
Aerospace & Defenseuasweekly.com

Aerospace Technology Company, Sagetech Avionics Receives $12M Investment

Sagetech Avionics Inc., an innovative technology company providing industry-leading avionics solutions for Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS), announced today that the company received a $12 million investment from Due West Partners, a Seattle-based private investment firm. The investment will enable acceleration of Sagetech’s product roadmap, specifically UAS Detect and Avoid (DAA) capability and other related technologies. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 8,019 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,019 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owned 0.11% of DXC Technology worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nuance Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nuance Investments LLC reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlueSpruce Investments LP Has $207.76 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

BlueSpruce Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 31.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,634,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 751,677 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for 4.1% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $207,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Demand for a Decentralized Approach to Digital Identity Drives Liquid Avatar Technologies Investment

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51) ('Liquid Avatar Technologies' or the 'Company'), a global blockchain, digital identity, and fintech solutions company today announced a strategic investment of US$100,000 in Indicio.tech, ('Indicio') a Delaware (USA) registered public benefit corporation ('Indicio'), specializing of the development and hosting services for decentralized identity.
Softwarejust-auto.com

Denso deploys Siemens software in product design

Siemens Digital Industries Software says Denso has selected Siemens’ software portfolio for the technological foundation of their next generation model-based development (MBD). By using model-based simulations, Siemens says Denso can resolve existing issues as well as investigate a broad range of design possibilities, early in the process and before physical models are built.
Electronicsetftrends.com

Drones, Robotaxis, 3D Printing, and More: Investing in Autonomous Technologies

Autonomous technologies and robotics are revolutionizing the future. ARK believes that in the not-too-distant future, drones will deliver our packages, food, and even people quicker and more conveniently than ever before. The firm also predicts that autonomous ride-hailing will reduce the cost of mobility, spurring widespread adoption. Finally, ARK believes 3D printing will revolutionize manufacturing by collapsing the time between design and production, shifting power to designers, and reducing supply chain complexity.
Businessnjbmagazine.com

Dell Technologies Capital Invests in Calamu for Next-Gen Data Protection

Calamu, a cybersecurity startup offering next-gen resilience and near-impenetrable data protection for the enterprise based in Clinton, announced that Dell Technologies Capital has made an investment in the company. “Dell Technologies Capital brings a deep understanding of enterprise IT, and they recognize the urgent need to better safeguard data from...
Softwareautomotiveworld.com

SYNETIQ invests in new technology to reduce carbon footprint

SYNETIQ, the UK’s largest integrated salvage and vehicle dismantling company, has invested in market-leading logistics planning software, in another strategic move towards leading the vehicle recycling industry. The software from BigChange allows greater control of delivery and collection routes through integrated vehicle tracking. With SYNETIQ’s inhouse fleet of recovery vehicles...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Bioasis Technologies Enters Into Convertible Security Funding Agreement For Institutional Investment Of Up To C$10 Million

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioasis Technologies Inc. (" Bioasis" or the " Company") (TSX.V:BTI; OTCQB:BIOAF), a pre-clinical, research-stage biopharmaceutical company developing its proprietary xB 3 TM platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and the treatment of CNS disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a convertible security funding agreement dated June 22, 2021 (the " Agreement") with Lind Global Macro Fund, LP, an entity managed by The Lind Partners, a New York-based institutional investment management firm (together, " Lind"). Under the terms of the Agreement, Bioasis may issue to Lind convertible securities in the principal amount of up to C$10,000,000, with such proceeds being used for general working capital.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.