Denso invests in Seurat Technologies

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioasis Technologies Inc. (" Bioasis" or the " Company") (TSX.V:BTI; OTCQB:BIOAF), a pre-clinical, research-stage biopharmaceutical company developing its proprietary xB 3 TM platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and the treatment of CNS disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a convertible security funding agreement dated June 22, 2021 (the " Agreement") with Lind Global Macro Fund, LP, an entity managed by The Lind Partners, a New York-based institutional investment management firm (together, " Lind"). Under the terms of the Agreement, Bioasis may issue to Lind convertible securities in the principal amount of up to C$10,000,000, with such proceeds being used for general working capital.