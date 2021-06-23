EECC rule boosts DAB+ radio fitment rate in Europe

MarTech is becoming increasingly popular due to the growth of cloud technology, as well as the proliferation of internet that is bringing more users online. MarTech companies are increasingly providing their tools through the medium of cloud computing. In 2011, there were over 150 MarTech tools available, but there were more than 7000 tools available in the market in 2018. The martech market is expected to mature in the coming years, especially in Eastern Europe. Companies are increasingly adopting marketing tools that allows them to reach clients across multiple countries in Europe in their regional languages. Dynamic content translation tools enable the companies to provide personalized, regional solutions to the consumers and business, thus enabling them to widen the customer base and enhance the overall revenue. Localized marketing strategies are being increasingly adopted by companies, especially by large companies that have presence in multiple countries. Sitecore, for instance, provides personalization solutions for marketing teams to increase customer engagement, interaction, and enhance KPIs using the delivery of personalized, relevant translated content in real time.