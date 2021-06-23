Cancel
EECC rule boosts DAB+ radio fitment rate in Europe

By Graeme Roberts
just-auto.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the second half of 2020, over 80% of new cars in key European markets came with DAB+ radio as standard, a “dramatic increase on the same period in 2019”, according to WorldDAB’s latest market report, published today to coincide with the organisation’s annual automotive conference. “This step-change reflects the...

www.just-auto.com
SoccerPosted by
Deadline

Euro 2020: Weekend Play Continues To Score Ratings Highs In Europe, UK

Football has been the name of the game this weekend in Europe and the UK as Euro 2020 continues to crank out impressive viewing figures across the continent and in Britain. Beginning with England Vs Scotland’s goalless draw on Friday night, ITV drew an average 18.4M UK viewers for a 74 share. Gareth Southgate and Steve Clarke’s sides also hit a peak of 20M viewers (79 share) during the derby which became, unsurprisingly, the most-watched match of Euro 2020 so far in the market. This was also the top football ratings reaper since England’s World Cup semi-final against Croatia in 2018, and set a new broadcaster streaming record with 4.8M streams across ITV Hub and STV Player.
CarsAdvanced Television

Report: DAB+ radio in 80% of new European cars

In the second half of 2020, over 80 per cent of new cars in key European markets came with DAB+ radio as standard – a dramatic increase on the same period in 2019. This step-change reflects the impact of the European Electronic Communications Code (EECC), which, from December 2020, requires all new car radios in the EU to be capable of receiving digital terrestrial radio.
Find Out What are the Important Factors Boosting the Demand of Europe MarTech Market 2021 - 2029 - A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

MarTech is becoming increasingly popular due to the growth of cloud technology, as well as the proliferation of internet that is bringing more users online. MarTech companies are increasingly providing their tools through the medium of cloud computing. In 2011, there were over 150 MarTech tools available, but there were more than 7000 tools available in the market in 2018. The martech market is expected to mature in the coming years, especially in Eastern Europe. Companies are increasingly adopting marketing tools that allows them to reach clients across multiple countries in Europe in their regional languages. Dynamic content translation tools enable the companies to provide personalized, regional solutions to the consumers and business, thus enabling them to widen the customer base and enhance the overall revenue. Localized marketing strategies are being increasingly adopted by companies, especially by large companies that have presence in multiple countries. Sitecore, for instance, provides personalization solutions for marketing teams to increase customer engagement, interaction, and enhance KPIs using the delivery of personalized, relevant translated content in real time.
Daily Mail

China prepares to move into Afghanistan as American troops skulk out of Bagram which would see its 'Belt and Road' program extend to the country in $62 billion deal

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, China is now preparing to enter to war-torn country to essentially fill the vacuum left by U.S. and NATO troops. Authorities in Kabul are considering extending a...
LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Europe down but oil and mining stocks boost FTSE

(Alliance News) - The FTSE 100 climbed midday Wednesday, with share price gains for miners and oil stocks ensuring the London's blue-chip index outperformed continental peers, following a raft of mixed PMI readings across the globe. "Experiences throughout Australia, Japan, and Europe highlight a tough June after many surveys fell...
Europe’s Flight Crew Mental Health Rules Take Effect

New European commercial flight crew mental fitness rules took effect in February as a safety response to the 2015 Germanwings crash caused by a pilot suicide. The UK, no longer a part of the European Union (EU), is working to develop a similar set of regulations. Under the new EASA rules, which...
EU rules UK data protection is ‘adequate’ in boost for business

British data protection standards are “adequate”, the EU has ruled in a long-awaited decision that lets digital information continue to flow between the UK and the bloc. But Brussels warned Boris Johnson’s government the decision could be revoked “immediately” if it sees weakening UK standards. Failure to get a positive...
Velca closes a round for 2.1 million to boost its expansion in Europe

Velca, the Spanish startup of electric motorcycles and mopeds has closed a new investment round for 2.1 million euros, which will be invested in international expansion, in accelerating the acquisition of new customers, as well as in product development. The operation has been led by the business angel René de...
Europe could sprint ahead of U.S. vaccination rates: report

Europe could surpass the United States in COVID-19 vaccination rates as it overcomes an initially slow rollout while the U.S.'s rate has mostly stalled. Enrico Bucci, a systems biologist at Temple University, told The Wall Street Journal that Europe could surpass the U.S. in vaccinations in three weeks. The U.S....
Digital Radio UK launches new campaign to big up DAB+

Digital Radio UK – the organisation that promotes, well, digital radio, in the UK – has launched a new communications campaign to promote DAB+, mainly to encourage more consumers to get themselves devices that are compatible with the upgraded version of digital audio broadcasting. As Digital Radio UK itself explains:...
Media Monitoring Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Salesforce, Brand24 Global, Brandwatch

The global Media Monitoring Software market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to increasing usage of social media across the globe. Media monitoring is the act of tracking topics across print, online, and broadcast media output. In PR and Comms it is important to measure the success of your campaigns, deal with a crisis quickly, and listen out for negative publicity. According to AMA, the Global Media Monitoring Software market is expected to see growth rate of 13.7%
Carbon Fiber Market Business Opportunities, Demand, Insights Research And Outlook 2020-2028

The global carbon fiber market size is expected to reach USD 12.93 Billion and register a robust revenue CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for carbon fiber from aerospace and defense sector as well as from automotive, marine, and sports industries and sectors. Carbon fibers are strong and highly durable to stress, which makes the material highly dependable for a variety of critical and simple applications and products. Aircraft operating in aviation and defense sectors require strength and need to be light weight to function efficiently.
Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Pricing Strategies, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) market size is expected to reach USD 1,433.5 Million at a steady CAGR of 6.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. High demand for PVDF from various end-use industries such as electrical, chemical processing, and construction is driving market revenue growth to a significant extent over the forecast period. Robust performance and increasing adoption of PVDF in a range of applications is expected to continue to fuel revenue growth of the market going ahead.
Flexible Solar Panel Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Global Solar, MiaSolé, Flisom

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Flexible Solar Panel Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Flexible Solar Panel Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Flexible Solar Panel processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
How dangerous is the new Delta Plus variant? Here’s what we know.

The latest coronavirus variant has spread to about a dozen countries—including India, the U.S., and the U.K.—while scientists scramble to figure out if the strain is more deadly or transmissible. A new variant of the coronavirus has emerged, and scientists are working to figure out if it is more dangerous...
The Navy’s Biggest Fear Came True: An Aircraft Carrier Was ‘Sunk’ by a Submarine

In 2005, USS Ronald Reagan, a newly constructed $6.2 billion dollar aircraft carrier, sank after being hit by multiple torpedoes. Fortunately, this did not occur in actual combat, but was simulated as part of a war game pitting a carrier task force including numerous antisubmarine escorts against HSMS Gotland, a small Swedish diesel-powered submarine displacing 1,600 tons. Yet despite making multiple attacks runs on the Reagan, the Gotland was never detected.
Home Automation Market Is Booming Worldwide | Schneider Electric, Siemens, Cloudblocks

Latest survey on Global Home Automation Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Home Automation. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Home Automation market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are AutoDeus Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Fibar Group S.A., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Cloudblocks, Z-Wave India, Crabtree, Legrand, Silvan, Honeywell International, Inc. & ABB Ltd..Click to get Global Home Automation Market Research Sample PDF Copy.