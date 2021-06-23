Cancel
Institutional ownership data: Quantitative research results

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIHS Markit's Equity Point-in-Time Ownership data provides daily insights into global institutional and fund owned security positions, flow of funds and activity globally across developed and emerging markets. Ownership is sourced from 13Fs, global mutual funds, daily ETF holdings, annual reports, and major stakeholder exchange announcements for equity securities. We combine our Research Signals team's quantitative research capability with key elements of this proprietary data, specifically looking for factors that are drivers of stock price performance. In total, we introduce 17 factors capturing ownership concentration, changes in holdings, institutional and hedge fund holdings and liquidity flow ratios.

