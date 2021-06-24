Cancel
Nokia G20 Android 11 phone arriving in the US, here’s when exactly

By Rei Padla
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in April, HMD Global introduced six new smartphones. The lineup included the Nokia G20 with innovative features in a durable package. It bears the signature Nokia trait of affordability and durability in one form. The device will be available soon in the United States as it will be arriving on July 1. The price is only $199 which makes it a very affordable Android phone. It already comes with a large 6.5-inch LCD screen with 1600×720 resolution which makes it ideal for watching videos.

androidcommunity.com
