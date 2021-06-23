OneDrive gets new photo editing, viewing, organizing features
If you’re on the lookout for a new cloud service to hold your photos now that you won’t get “unlimited” storage in that famous photos app, it may be the perfect time to check out Microsoft’s OneDrive. The latest update brings several editing, viewing, and organizing features to make it easier to store and manage your photos and even add some of your personal style. Microsoft also says that this new photo experience on OneDrive still has the same “commitment to privacy” that the storage service always has.androidcommunity.com