Carlos Vela gets his 1st goal of season as LAFC blanks FC Dallas

By Josh Gross
San Gabriel Valley Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s how Los Angeles Football Club head coach Bob Bradley has described what he expects from a full-strength Carlos Vela. Without a goal to his credit through five appearances in 2021 following a quadriceps injury in the season opener, Vela has been slow to affect games. Struggles from LAFC’s 32-year-old captain coincided with his team’s meandering start to the MLS season, but Wednesday night, in the last of four consecutive matches at Banc of California Stadium, Vela performed like the player who has thrilled crowds and set MLS scoring records since joining the league in 2018.

