Facebook brings new shopping features to WhatsApp, Marketplace, Instagram
While Facebook started out as a way to keep up with friends, we all know that it has evolved into the creature that it is right now. One thing that they have been focusing on lately is bringing shopping experiences across their various platforms so you won’t even have to leave their apps if you wanted to buy that thing you saw while you were scrolling. Now they will make it easier to do your shopping by bringing new features to WhatsApp, Marketplace, and Instagram.androidcommunity.com