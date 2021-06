After hitting a high of nearly 92.42000 on the 18th of June, the USD/CHF has been able to produce a rather steady move lower. In early trading this morning, the USD/CHF is trading below the 92.00000 ratio, and this could prove to be an important barometer for speculators. As late as the 16th of June, the USD/CHF was trading near the 89.85000 juncture. The move higher certainly coincided with financial institutions readjusting their positions as the U.S Federal Reserve moved forward with its interest rate pronouncements.