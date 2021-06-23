Cancel
Society

Letter: What have we become?

 13 days ago

We have become:—A nation of discord, discontent, dislike, hate, suspicion.—A nation where everyone’s spoken word is searched for any nuance that can be interpreted as racial, demeaning, socially or politically incorrect. Are we so honed in on certain words that everything else is lost in translation?—A nation of interpreted news reports slanted to support particular views.—A nation in which slander and derision are accepted in entertainment, comedy, government, news, schools, elections, and so many other venues.

