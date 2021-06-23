Letter: Citizens, not subjects
Having personally attended the June 8 Gloucester School Board meeting at which additional sheriff presence was requested (as reported in the June 10 issue of this paper), it is noteworthy that none of those additional deputies that were sent to the T.C. Walker Education Center even entered the building from the parking lot. The only police presence throughout the meeting was the single deputy that is typically found at all school board and supervisor meetings.www.gazettejournal.net